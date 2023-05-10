News you can trust since 1963
Watch: Out and about around this year's busy Balmoral Show with Farming Life

The first day at this year’s Balmoral Show has seen a busy start, despite the off and on rain showers.

By Darryl Armitage
Published 10th May 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read

But the atmosphere has not been dampened by the weather and the crowds have enjoyed all that is on offer at this year’s show.

The biggest agricultural show in Northern Ireland returns to Balmoral Park, Lisburn, today Wednesday (10 May), and will deliver a packed programme of livestock classes and events across the four days.

Farming Life’s editor Ruth Rodgers was on hand to capture some early video footage from the show.

The judging in the cattle sections of the show got underway at the Balmoral Show this morning
Why not share your videos from this year’s Balmoral Show – email videos to [email protected].

