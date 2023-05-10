Watch: Out and about around this year's busy Balmoral Show with Farming Life

But the atmosphere has not been dampened by the weather and the crowds have enjoyed all that is on offer at this year’s show.

The biggest agricultural show in Northern Ireland returns to Balmoral Park, Lisburn, today Wednesday (10 May), and will deliver a packed programme of livestock classes and events across the four days.

Farming Life’s editor Ruth Rodgers was on hand to capture some early video footage from the show.

The judging in the cattle sections of the show got underway at the Balmoral Show this morning