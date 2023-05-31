Watch: Out for a jaunt around the wee lanes around Moneymore
Our thanks for Wesley Rea from Moneymore, Co Londonderry, for letting us share this wonderful pair of videos that he has posted on Facebook.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 31st May 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Wesley took them while out on a spin on his Ferguson. He explained: “With this lovely summer weather it is hard to resist going a jaunt round wee lanes and roads in the beautiful evening sunshine.”
If you are out and about on the tractor around Northern Ireland (and even further afield) why not share your video footage with Farming Life and we will put it up on our website.
Videos and photographs can be sent to me at [email protected].