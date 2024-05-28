Watch: Tour of the Peninsula passes through Kircubbin last Saturday
Our thanks to Alan Finlay on Facebook who has kindly allowed us to share this video of the Tour of the Peninsula.
Alan was up nice and early last Saturday morning to catch the start of the Tour of the Peninsula as it passed through Kircubbin.
The run was held in aid of of The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.
