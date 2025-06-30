Watch: Tractors arriving for the Ferguson Tractor Day at the Ulster Folk Museum
The tractor spectacle offered a captivating celebration of Harry Ferguson’s agricultural legacy, with vintage Ferguson tractors in action, from ploughing and cultivating demonstrations, to a striking “concours d’élégance”, where rare models parade through the museum grounds to the fitting accompaniment of the Harry Ferguson Pipe Band.
The atmosphere was enriched with traditional music, craft displays and is a wonderful chance, whilst celebrating the story of a local Co Down innovator whose work reshaped farming worldwide, to reconnect and celebrate our heritage through the whole museum experience that preserves Ulster’s past.
Henry George “Harry” Ferguson was a pioneer in engineering. He was born locally in Co Down and is celebrated as a great innovator, having played a major role in the mechanical implementation of farming and agriculture on an international scale.
