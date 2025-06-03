Watch: Tractors leaving on the run organised by St Columba's College, Portaferry

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 12:00 BST

Despite some rain the annual tractor run organised by St Columba’s College, Portaferry, drew a superb collection of tractors.

Plenty of spectators also attended the event.

Darryl Armitage was on hand to capture some videos from the event in this video we see the tractors leaving the school on the run.

