Wayne Adair with the Fiery Ginger Wine at the recent food show in Clandeboye Estate, Bangor.

BANGOR businessman Wayne Adair has developed a Fiery Ginger Wine based on an old family recipe stretching back four generations.

Wayne, the boss of Papas Minerals and Longbridge Drinks, two heritage mineral and mixer brands, describes the new ginger wine he’s branded under ‘Irish Sisters’ as a “true taste of nostalgia”.

“My family has a long history in the creation of soft drinks from my grandmother’s time. I’ve revived successfully a number of the lemonades and cordials in Papas Minerals since launching the business in 1999. Irish Sisters, a further development, reflects our family heritage. My grandmother used to produce the ginger wine to warm the family during chilly winter days,” adds Wayne.

His new ginger wine is alcohol-free, vegan and produced exclusively in Northern Ireland. It’s already attracting the attention of major retailers here and further afield.

Ginger wine, Wayne continues, is said to aid digestion, help with nausea and is a remedy for headaches and other ailments.

“In addition to being a body warming drink, ginger wine is very versatile, a great mixer and can be enjoyed many ways, including with sparkling water, or with hot water or paired with whiskey,” adds Wayne, who has vast experience and a successful track record in creating and producing minerals and mixers.

He learned how to make cordials as a youngster from his grandmother.

He was 10 when he first began using milk bottles for the cordial he'd mixed using his grandmother's highly original recipe. Family and friends loved it, encouraging Wayne to think about starting a small business.

Papas Minerals and Longbridge Drinks have won UK Great Taste and Blas na hEireann Irish National Food awards for a range of quality and outstandingly tasty old fashioned non-alcoholic drinks, including mixers.

The small company produces beverages such as cordials with elderflower, clove and spiced winterberry flavours. The beverages are all hand crafted without artificial flavours, colours or sweeteners.