'We will continue to make the case for a just transition' - McAleer

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Jun 2025, 09:15 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has called on Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir to listen to widespread concerns about his department’s Nutrient Action Programme (NAP).

The party’s agriculture spokesperson was speaking after the Assembly backed a motion opposing the current proposals.

“Farmers have a vital role to play in protecting our waterways and need to be properly supported to do that," said Mr McAleer

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Today [Tuesday], the Assembly sent a clear message by voting to reject the minister’s plan and to call for meaningful engagement with the farming community. “The current NAP proposals are not fit for purpose, the timelines currently set out are very difficult for many farmers to meet and the necessary supports are absent. “Sinn Féin has raised these concerns directly with DAERA officials and we will continue to make the case for a just transition whereby the department properly engages with farmers, carries out proper impact assessments and supports farmers to reduce pollution.”

Related topics:Declan McAleerSinn FeinDAERA
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice