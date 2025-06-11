'We will continue to make the case for a just transition' - McAleer

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has called on Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir to listen to widespread concerns about his department’s Nutrient Action Programme (NAP).

“Today [Tuesday], the Assembly sent a clear message by voting to reject the minister’s plan and to call for meaningful engagement with the farming community. “The current NAP proposals are not fit for purpose, the timelines currently set out are very difficult for many farmers to meet and the necessary supports are absent. “Sinn Féin has raised these concerns directly with DAERA officials and we will continue to make the case for a just transition whereby the department properly engages with farmers, carries out proper impact assessments and supports farmers to reduce pollution.”