Weanling bullocks selling to a top of £5.60 per kilo at Rathfriland Co-op

Super show of cattle in Rathfriland Co-Op on Friday, with the dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £720 for Angus bull calf for a Ballyward farmer.

Weanling bulls calves topped to £1750 for a 490kg from a Armagh farmer.

Fat cow’s topped £2000 for 786kg Charolais.

Springing cow’s topped £1820.

Rathfriland Mart

Heifers topped £1760 for 590kg Montbeliarde.

Bullocks topped at £2120 for 610kg Hereford

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Ballyward farmer Angus at £720, Downpatrick farmer Angus at £670, Newcastle farmer Limousin at £620, Portaferry farmer Friesian at £600, Tandragee farmer Charolais at £595, Ballyward farmer Holstein at £580, Portaferry farmer Angus at £560 and Newry farmer Blue at £550.

Heifer calves

Newry farmer Blue at £710, Blue at £660, Portaferry farmer Angus at £570, Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn at £550, Shorthorn at £545, Blue at £545 and Tandragee farmer Charolais at £490.

Weanling male calves

Armagh farmer Blue 490k at £1750, Charolais 436k at £1660, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 344k at £1560, Kilkeel farmer Angus 458k at £1560, Mayobridge farmer Charolais 480k at £1550, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 396k at £1490, Limousin 404k at £1480, Ballyroney farmer Hereford 360k at £1470, Armagh farmer Hereford 436k at £1460 and Ballyroney farmer Hereford 366k at £1450.

Weanling Heifer Calves

Downpatrick farmer Charolais 376k at £1460, Saintfield farmer Charolais 364k at £1450, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 342k at £1435, Loughinisland farmer Charolais 384k at £1400, Ballyroney farmer Limousin 398k at £1390, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 378k at £1390, Banbridge farmer Angus 378k at £1370, Saintfield farmer Charolais 354k at £1360, Charolais 394k at £1350 and Castlewellan farmer Limousin 372k at £1340.

Fat cows

Ballymartin farmer Charolais 786k at £2000, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 622k at £1900, Charolais 618k at £1540, Ballymartin farmer Limousin 630k at £1470, Ballynahinch farmer Holstein 714k at £1320, Newry farmer Simmental 628k at £1290, Hereford 716k at £1170, Dromara farmer Friesian 572k at £1130 and Ballynahinch farmer Holstein 570k at £940.

Springing cows

Katesbridge farmer Hereford at £1820, Angus at £1660, Leitrim farmer Angus at £1540, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 1530 and Katesbridge farmer Angus at £1480.

Heifers

Katesbridge farmer Montbeliarde 590k at £1760, Ballyroney farmer Angus 476k at £1720, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 486k at £1660, Banbridge farmer Blue 526k at £1640, Ballyroney farmer Angus 472k at £1600, Banbridge farmer Angus 500k at £1580, Ballyroney farmer Angus 480k at £1560, Newry farmer Angus 460k at £1550, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 418k at £1530 and Mayobridge farmer Charolais 394k at £1530.

Bullocks

Rathfriland farmer Hereford 610k at £2120, Dromore farmer Blue 610k at £2090, Blue 594k at £2090, Blue 600k at £2060, Banbridge farmer Blue 574k at £2030, Dromore farmer Angus 610k at £2000, Katesbridge farmer Blue 488k at £2000, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 560k at £1990, Dromore farmer Blue 598k at £1990 and Lurgan farmer Limousin 506k at £1950.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw good show of sheep at Rathfriland.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade last week again.

Ballinaskeagh farmer topped the sale at £6.05 a kilo for 20.5kg at £124.

Fat ewes topped at £306.

More ewes over the £295 mark last week with plainer ewes from £200 to £254.

Hoggets

Kilkeel farmer 43.5k at £212, Bryansford farmer 31k at £179, Dromara farmer 29k at £150, Newry farmer 25.8k at £147, Dromore farmer 25.3k at £145, Armagh farmer 28k at £145, Ballyward farmer 32k at £145, Annaclone farmer 27k at £145 and Kilkeel farmer 31k at £145.

Fat ewes

Rathfriland farmer at £306, at £292, Newry farmer at £254, Rathfriland farmer at £252, Katesbridge farmer at £244, Rathfriland farmer at £228, Kilkeel farmer at £214, Dromore farmer at £206, Newry farmer at £206 and Hilltown farmer at £200.

Fat rams

Corbet farmer at £194, Dromara farmer at £186, Warrenpoint farmer at £182, Killyleagh farmer at £178, at £150 and Dromara farmer at £150.

Ewes and Lambs

Ballyward farmer 1 ewe and 2 lamb at £340, 1 ewe and 2 lambs at £300, 1 ewe and 2 lambs at £295, Dromara farmer 1 ewe and 2 lambs at £290 and Ballyward farmer 1 ewe and 1 lamb at £260.

Foster ewes

Ballymartin farmer at £320 and at £200.