Weanling bullocks through the roof at Swatragh Mart

Weekly cattle sale: Weanling bullocks through the roof.

Monday 5th May seen a super entry of 190 cattle presented for sale which resulted in another outstanding trade for all stock on offer.

Cows sold to 365/kg for a Simmental at 710kg (£2590) and to a top of £2750 per head for a Charolais at 800kg (344p/kg).

Bullocks sold to 584p/kg for a Limousin at 238kg (£1390) and to a top of £3210 per head for a Simmental at 880kg (365p/kg).

Swatragh Mart

Heifers sold to 487/kg for a Charolais at 300kg (£1460) and to a top of £2530 per head for a Limousin at 640kg (395p/kg).

Some of sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Kilrea producer, Simmental 710kg £2590 (365), Castledawson producer, Charolais 800kg £2750 (344), Maghera producer, Limousin 630kg £2130 (338), Maghera producer, Shorthorn beef 630kg £2080 (330), Maghera producer, Charolais 730kg £2330 (319) and Ballyronan producer, Limousin 630kg £1940 (308).

Heifers

Up to 400kg (p/kg)

Coagh producer, Charolais 300kg £1460 (487), Swatragh producer, Limousin 272kg £1300 (478), Omagh producer, Charolais 312kg £1480 (474), Coagh producer, Charolais 376kg £1770 (471), Castledawson producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 386kg £1750 (453), Portadown producer, Limousin 366kg £1650 (451), Castledawson producer, Limousin 348kg £1550 (445), Coagh producer, Limousin 348kg £1460 (420), Magherafelt producer, Simmental 394kg £1620 (411) and Clady producer, Limousin 334kg £1360 (407).

400 up to 500kg (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, Limousin 474kg £2100 (443), Portadown producer, Limousin 416kg £1820 (438), Dungiven producer, Charolais 498kg £2160 (434), Limavady producer, Charolais 412kg £1790 (434), Garvagh producer, Limousin 424kg £1790 (422), Castledawson producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 420kg £1770 (421), Dungiven producer, Charolais 480kg £2010 (419), Garvagh producer, Limousin 482kg £1980 (411), Castledawson producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 418kg £1720 (411) and Limavady producer, Limousin 440kg £1780 (405).

500kg and over (p/kg)

Drumsurn producer, Limousin 502kg £2160 (430), Garvagh producer, Limousin 640kg £2530 (395), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 580kg £2270 (391), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 558kg £2170 (389), Drumsurn producer, Limousin 530kg £2050 (387), Garvagh producer, Limousin 598kg £2290 (383), Limavady producer, Limousin 502kg £1860 (371), Garvagh producer, Limousin 506kg £1850 (366), Drumsurn producer, Aberdeen Angus 630kg £2260 (359) and Kilrea producer, Simmental 670kg £2390 (357).

Bullocks

Up to 300kg (p/kg)

Desertmartin producer, Limousin 238kg £1390 (584), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 258kg £1440 (558), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 272kg £1430 (526), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 238kg £1250 (525), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 248kg £1290 (520), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 244kg £1250 (512), Swatragh producer, Limousin 242kg £1240 (512) and Garvagh producer, Charolais 294kg £1470 (500).

300kg up to 400kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Limousin 356kg £1760 (494), Maghera producer, Limousin 346kg £1660 (480), Magherafelt producer, Limousin 310kg £1470 (474), Desertmartin producer, Limousin 336kg £1570 (467), Maghera producer, Limousin 374kg £1730 (463), Maghera producer, Simmental 322kg £1490 (463), Castledawson producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 312kg £1440 (462), Limavady producer, Limousin 390kg £1770 (454), Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 374kg £1670 (447) and Maghera producer, Limousin 362kg £1610 (445).

400kg up to 500kg (p/kg)

Dungiven producer, Charolais 458kg £2130 (465), Castledawson produced, Blonde d'Aquitaine 416kg £1890 (454), Portadown producer, Limousin 464kg £2080 (448), Portadown producer, Limousin 418kg £1870 (447), Portadown producer, Limousin 422kg £1880 (445), Draperstown producer, Charolais 410kg £1810 (441), Dungiven producer, Charolais 446kg £1960 (439), Portadown producer, Limousin 470kg £2060 (438), Draperstown producer, Limousin 448kg £1920 (429) and Dungiven producer, Charolais 450kg £1910 (424).

500kg up to 600kg (p/kg)

Dungiven producer, Charolais 504kg £2130 (423), Castledawson producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 512kg £1920 (375), Swatragh producer, Aberdeen Angus 572kg £2030 (355) and Draperstown producer, Limousin 538kg £1890 (351).

Beef bulls (p/kg)

Greysteel producer, Charolais 610kg £2310 (379), Greysteel producer, Charolais 650kg £2430 (374), Kilrea producer, Simmental 880kg £3210 (365), Greysteel producer, Charolais 670kg £2410 (360) and Magherafelt producer, Simmental 800kg £2780 (348).

Weekly sheep sale

An entry of 1000 sheep on Saturday 3rd May at Swatragh met a steady trade with 390 fat hoggets and 190 spring lambs entered alongside 420 fat ewes and rams.

Spring lambs sold to a top of £164.50 for 12 lambs at 22.5kg and to a top of 770p/kg for 2 lambs at 20kg into £154.

Fat hoggets sold to a top of £200 for 9 hoggets at 28kg and to a top of 714p/kg for 1 hogget at 21kg into £150.

Fat ewes to a top of £242 and fat rams to a top of £232 with numerous lots making super prices.

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 10th May - yard open at 7:30am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.

All types of sheep required for demand.

Some of Saturday's sample prices

Spring lambs - up to 23kg (p/kg)

Cookstown producer, 2 lambs 20kg £154 (770), Garvagh producer, 2 lambs 19.5kg £149 (764), Stewartstown producer, 11 lambs 20kg £149 (745), Garvagh producer, 11 lambs 22kg £163 (741), Dungiven producer, 3 lambs 21kg £155 (738), Cookstown producer, 12 lambs 22.5kg £164.50 (731), Upperlands producer, 14 lambs 22.5kg £159.50 (709) and Swatragh producer, 4 lambs 22.5kg £155 (689).

Spring lambs - 23kg and over (p/kg)

Garvagh producer, 2 lambs 23kg £160 (696), Cookstown producer, 2 lambs 23kg £158.50 (689), Maghera producer, 5 lambs 23kg £153 (665), Slaughtneil producer, 8 lambs 24kg £159 (663), Kilrea producer, 2 lambs 25kg £163 (652) and Carrickmore producer, 10 lambs 25kg £162 (648).

Fat hoggets - up to 23kg (p/kg)

Bellaghy producer, 1 hogget 21kg £150 (714), Limavady producer, 2 hoggets 20kg £135 (675), Ballymoney producer, 3 hoggets 22kg £148 (673), Loup producer, 1 hogget 22kg £143 (650), Garvagh producer, 4 hoggets 21kg £135 (643), Curran producer, 2 hoggets 22.5kg £144 (640), Limavady producer, 9 hoggets 21kg £133.50 (636), Coleraine producer, 8 hoggets 21kg £131 (624), Garvagh producer, 7 hoggets 22kg £137 (623) and Dungiven producer, 24 hoggets 22.5kg £137.50 (611).

Fat hoggets - 23kg and over (p/kg)

Cookstown producer, 9 hoggets 28kg £200 (714), Moira producer, 13 hoggets 24kg £152 (633), Feeny producer, 2 hoggets 23kg £136 (591), Portrush producer, 4 hoggets 27kg £159 (589), Swatragh producer, 4 hoggets 28kg £162.50 (580), Gulladuff producer, 1 hoggets 27kg £155.50 (576), Annaghmore producer, 30 hoggets 26kg £149.50 (575), Limavady producer, 3 hoggets 28kg £159.50 (570) and Bushmills producer, 2 hoggets 30kg £168 (560).

Fat ewes

Antrim producer, 3 ewes £242, Coagh producer, 3 ewes £242, Randalstown producer, 1 ewe £234, Bellaghy producer, 1 ewe £232, Antrim producer, 1 ewe £232, Stewartstown producer, 2 ewes £230, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £230, Antrim producer, 1 ewe £222, Bellaghy producer, 1 ewe £214, Dungiven producer, 2 ewes £214, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £208, Carrickmore producer, 7 ewes £206, Randalstown producer, 4 ewes £206, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £200 and Maghera producer, 1 ewe £200.

Fat rams

Upperlands producer, 1 ram £232, Castledawson producer, 1 ram £196, Claudy producer, 2 rams £194, Garvagh producer, 1 ram £190, Garvagh producer, 1 ram £170 and Ballycastle producer, 1 ram £160.

Breeding sheep sale

Thursday 1st May seen another great entry of over 500 breeding sheep which resulted in a roaring trade all round, with outfits reaching a top of £440 for 1 ewe with 2 lambs at foot and outfits with single lambs reaching £320 for 1 ewe with 1 lamb at foot.

Dry hoggets to a top of £245 for a lot of 10 and pet lambs to a top of £30.

There was 1 charity lot presented by Bryan McAteer, Limavady, which raised £360 in aid of fundraising for Marie Curie and Foyle Hospice.

Some of Thursday’s sample prices

Ewes with twins at foot

Dungannon producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £440, Dungannon producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £435, Dungannon producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £420, Gortin producer, 4 ewes and 8 lambs £415, Limavady producer, 3 ewes and 8 lambs £405, Dungannon producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £400, Dungannon producer, 1 ewe and 3 lambs £395, Dungannon producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £390, Plumbridge producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £385, Knockloughrim producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £380, Limavady producer, 3 ewes and 5 lambs £370, Macosquin producer, 2 ewes and 4 lambs £365, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £365, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £360 and Plumbridge producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £360.

Ewes with singles at foot

Dungannon producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £320, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes and 3 lambs £310, Garvagh producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £305, Dungannon producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £300, Dungannon producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £290, Plumbridge producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £290, Plumbridge producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £290, Dungannon producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £275, Claudy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £270, Claudy producer, 2 ewes and 3 lambs £260, Claudy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £260, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £255 and Dungannon producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £250.

Dry hoggets

Aughnacloy producer, 10 hoggets £245, Aughnacloy producer, 12 hoggets £240, Aughnacloy producer, 12 hoggets £230, Swatragh producer, 8 hoggets £225, Carnlough producer, 3 hoggets £215, Carnlough producer, 8 hoggets £212, Carnlough producer, 2 hoggets £198 and Draperstown producer, 8 hoggets £180.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.