Weanling bullocks to 445p/kg to £1860 per head at Swatragh Mart

Monday 13th January seen a good entry of 75 quality cattle presented for sale which resulted in a super trade for all stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to 445p/kg for a Limousin at 418kg and to a top of £1860 per head for the same bullock

Heifers sold to 366p/kg for a Limousin at 336kg (£1230) and to a top of £1250 per head for a Limousin at 344kg (363p/kg).

Swatragh Mart

Fat cows sold to 272p/kg for a Limousin at 790kg and to a top of £2150 per head for the same cow.

Super demand for all kinds of stock, more cattle required for a large number of buyers both at ringside and online

Some of the sample prices.

Fat cows (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 790kg £2150 (272), Foreglen producer, Simmental 660kg £1490 (226), Bellaghy producer, Stabiliser 570kg £1290 (226), Bellaghy producer, Stabiliser 648kg £1450 (224) and Maghera producer, Limousin 590kg £1270 (215).

Breeding cattle

Limavady producer, Belgian Blue cow with Belgian Blue heifer calf £1680, Limavady producer, Aberdeen Angus cow with Belgian Blue heifer calf £1470 and Garvagh producer, Limousin springer £1360.

Heifers

up to 300kg (p/kg)

Kilrea producer, Limousin 286kg £1020 (357), Garvagh producer, Limousin 272kg £930 (342), Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 290kg £880 (303), Moneymore producer, Belgian Blue 228kg £630 (276), Moneymore producer, Hereford 212kg £560 (264), Moneymore producer, Hereford 212kg £560 (264), Moneymore producer, Hereford 226kg £590 (261), Moneymore producer, Hereford 216kg £550 (255) and Moneymore producer, Aberdeen Angus 236kg £600 (254).

300 up to 400kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Limousin 336kg £1230 (366), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 344kg £1250 (363), Maghera producer, Limousin 346kg £1250 (361), Maghera producer, Limousin 346kg £1220 (353), Glenarm producer, Belgian Blue 306kg £1040 (340), Maghera producer, Limousin 326kg £1100 (337), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 338kg £1120 (331), Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 310kg £990 (319), Maghera producer, Limousin 356kg £1120 (315), Glenarm producer, Belgian Blue 358kg £1100 (307) and Derry producer, Aberdeen Angus 306kg £920 (301.)

Bullocks

up to 300kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 260kg £870 (335) and Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 298kg £960 (322).

300 up to 400kg (p/kg)

Carnlough producer, Limousin 344kg £1490 (433), Carnlough producer, Limousin 358kg £1490 (416), Carnlough producer, Limousin 306kg £1240 (405), Glenarm producer, Belgian Blue 334kg £1310 (392), Glenarm producer, Belgian Blue 354kg £1320 (373), Maghera producer, Limousin 390kg £1400 (359), Rasharkin producer, Limousin 354kg £1270 (359), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 346kg £1240 (358), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 382kg £1330 (348), Glenarm producer, Belgian Blue 368kg £1250 (340), Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 342kg £1120 (327), Garvagh producer, Limousin 324kg £1040 (321) and Maghera producer, Aberdeen Angus 318kg £1010 (318).

400kg up to 500kg (p/kg)

Carnlough producer, Limousin 418kg £1860 (445), Carnlough producer, Limousin 444kg £1760 (396), Maghera producer, Limousin 426kg £1570 (369), Maghera producer, Limousin 442kg £1500 (339), Maghera producer, Limousin 426kg £1430 (336), Maghera producer, Limousin 422kg £1420 (336) and Maghera producer, Limousin 400kg £1280 (320).

Weekly sheep sale

A great entry of 1150 sheep was presented for sale on Saturday 11th January which resulted in an outstanding trade, with 800 lambs and 350 fat ewes and rams on offer.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £196 for 3 lambs at 30kg and to a top of 787p/kg for a single lamb at 23kg into £181.

Fat ewes reached a top of £254 for a single ewe with many more lots reaching well over £200 and rams to a top of £212 for a single ram.

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 18th January - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.

More sheep required to meet demand.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices

Super heavy weight fat hoggets – over 30kg (p/kg)

Ballymoney producer, 3 hoggets 30kg £196 (653), Tobermore producer, 1 hogget 30kg £189 (630), Ballymoney producer, 1 hogget 30kg £186 (620), Moneymore producer, 3 hoggets 33kg £192 (582), Eglinton producer, 13 hoggets 32.5kg £185 (569), Donemana producer, 2 hoggets 30.5kg £173.50 (569) and Moneymore producer, 2 hoggets 39kg £189.50 (486).

Heavy weight fat hoggets – 25kg up to 30kg (p/kg)

Dungiven producer, 4 hoggets 25.3kg £178 (704), Draperstown producer, 23 hoggets 26.4kg £184 (697), Ballymoney producer, 1 hogget 26kg £179 (688), Loughgall producer, 23 hoggets 26.4kg £175.50 (665), Dungiven producer, 20 hoggets 25.7kg £170.50 (663), Draperstown producer, 12 hoggets 25.2kg £166.50 (661), Maghera producer, 1 hogget 28kg £185 (661), Kilrea producer, 20 hoggets 26.5kg £175.50 (662), Dungiven producer, 18 hoggets 26.2kg £172.50 (658), Maghera producer, 5 hoggets 25.8kg £170 (659), Lissan producer, 3 hoggets 29.3kg £192 (655), Dungiven producer, 19 hoggets 27.7kg £181.50 (655), Omagh producer, 32 hoggets 26kg £169 (650), Kilrea producer, 8 hoggets 28.4kg £184.50 (650) and Limavady producer, 4 hoggets 29kg £187 (645).

Mid weight fat hoggets - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Moneymore producer, 1 hogget 23kg £181 (787), Ballymoney producer, 1 hogget 24kg £173 (721), Ballymoney producer, 1 hogget 21kg £150 (714), Lissan producer, 4 hoggets 24.7kg £176 (713), Toomebridge producer, 27 hoggets 22.2kg £156.50 (705), Dungiven producer, 9 hoggets 23.8kg £167 (702), Dungiven producer, 3 hoggets 21kg £146.50 (698), Donemana producer, 19 hoggets 21.4kg £149 (696), Omagh producer, 8 hoggets 23.8kg £164 (689), Dungiven producer, 2 hoggets 22kg £152 (691), Castlerock producer, 1 hogget 24kg £165.50 (690), Swatragh producer, 4 hoggets 22.3kg £153.50 (688), Donemana producer, 7 hoggets 23.4kg £161 (688), Crumlin producer, 10 hoggets 23.3kg £159 (682) and Lissan producer, 3 hoggets 24.7kg £168 (680).

Light weight fat hoggets - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Cookstown producer, 16 hoggets 18.8kg £139 (739), Ballymoney producer, 9 hoggets 18.9kg £139.50 (738), Dungiven producer, 1 hogget 20kg £144 (720), Maghera producer, 2 hoggets 20.5kg £146 (712), Bushmills producer, 6 hoggets 18kg £127 (706), Dungannon producer, 4 hoggets 19.5kg £137 (703), Swatragh producer, 2 hoggets 19kg £132.50 (697), Newtownabbey producer, 4 hoggets 20kg £138 (690), Carnlough producer, 10 hoggets 20.2kg £138.50 (686) and Crumlin producer, 15 hoggets 20.3kg £139 (685).

Store lambs - up to 18kg (p/kg)

Carnlough producer, 8 hoggets 17.9kg £106, Carnlough producer, 14 hoggets 17.7kg £106, Carnlough producer, 7 hoggets 16.9kg £106, Moneymore producer, 1 hogget 15kg £97 and Moneymore producer, 4 hoggets 14.5kg £94.

Fat ewes

Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £254, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £244, Nutt's Corner producer, 2 ewes £238, Moneymore producer, 2 ewes £236, Kilrea producer, 7 ewes £234, Ballymoney producer, 3 ewes £230, Limavady producer, 2 ewes £226, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe £226, Toomebridge producer, 1 ewe £226, Lissan producer, 5 ewes £224, Ballymoney producer, 1 ewe £222, Pomeroy producer, 12 ewes £218, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £218, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £214, Annaghmore producer, 27 ewes £212, Antrim producer, 1 ewe £204, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £202 and Dungiven producer, 3 ewes £202.

Fat rams

Lissan producer, 1 ram £212, Tobermore producer, 1 ram £196, Cookstown producer, 1 ram £178, Rasharkin producer, 1 ram £172 and Castlerock producer, 2 rams £162.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.