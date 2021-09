Weanling calves selling to £1180 at Rathfriland

Topped to £620 for Shorthorn bull calf for a Armagh farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1180 for a 454k Charolais bullock from Ballyward farmer.

Fat cows topped £1130 for 678k Charolais.

Cows and calf topped £990.

Heifers topped 610k £1300 Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1400 for 672k Limousin.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Armagh farmer Shorthorn at £620, Shorthorn at £520, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £500, Armagh farmer Shorthorn at £465, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £450, Hilltown farmer Charolais at £445, Ballyroney farmer Limousin at £405, Seaforde farmer Limousin at £380, Ballyroney farmer Limousin £375 and Seaforde farmer Limousin £365.

Heifer calves

Mayobridge farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine at £465, Blonde d’Aquitaine £430, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £385, Mayobridge farmer: Blonde d’Aquitaine at £375, Blonde d’Aquitaine £365, Blonde d’Aquitaine at £340, Hilltown farmer Charolais at £340 and Mayobridge farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine at £330, Blonde d’Aquitaine at £325, Blonde d’Aquitaine at £300.

Weanling male calves

Ballyward farmer Charolais 344k at £1000 (291ppk), Charolais 382k at £1080 (283ppk), L Charolais 412k at £1150 (280ppk), Charolais 424k at £1160 (274ppk), Charolais 388k at £1030 (266ppk), Charolais 440k at £1160 (264ppk), Ballyward farmer Charolais 454k at £1180, Charolais 450k at £1170, Charolais 424k at £1160, Charolais 440k at £1160, Charolais 412k at £1150, Charolais 454k at £1150, Charolais 430k at £1100, Charolais 382k at £1080, Charolais 406k at £1060, Charolais 388k at £1030.

Weanling heifer calves

Lisburn farmer Charolais 288k at £740 (257ppk), Charolais 306k at £740 (249ppk), Charolais 316k at £700 (222ppk), Armagh farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine 330k at £730 (222ppk), Newry farmer Charolais 276k at £595 (216ppk), Lisburn farmer Charolais 306k at £760, Dromara farmer Hereford 400k at £750, Lisburn farmer Charolais 288k at £740, Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 354 at £740, Blonde d’Aquitaine 330k at £730, Dromara farmer Hereford 402k at £720, Lisburn farmer Charolais 316k at £700, Magheragal farmer Aberdeen Angus 356k at £690, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 358k at £690 and Dromara farmer Hereford 404k at £490,

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Kilkeel farmer Charolais 678k at £1130 and Newry farmer Friesian 684k at £1060, Friesian 636k at £1000.

Cows and calves

Ballyward farmer Belgian Blue cow and Limousin calf £930.

Store heifers

Ballymartin farmer Charolais 528k at £1260 (239ppk), Charolais 508k, £1170 (231ppk), Charolais 522k at £1190 (228ppk), Newry farmer Charolais 488k at £1100 (226ppk), Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 516k at £1150 (223ppk), Ballymartin farmer Charolais 546k at £1190 (218ppk), Newry farmer Limousin 610k at £1300, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 642k at £1275, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 528k at £1260, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 558k at £1200, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 522k at £1190, Newry farmer Limousin 658k at £1190, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 546k at £1190, Newry farmer Limousin 546k at £1180 and Ballymartin farmer Charolais 508k at £1170, Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus 584k at £1150,

Bullocks

Banbridge farmer Limousin 450k at £1170 (260ppk), Blonde d’Aquitaine 388k at £1000 (258ppk), Charolais 418k at £1070 (256ppk), Simmental 430k at £1100 (256ppk), Charolais 468k at £1160 (248ppk), Limousin 450k at £1110 (247ppk), Blonde d’Aquitaine 406k at £1000 (246ppk), Ballyward farmer Limousin 496k at £1200 (242ppk), Kilkeel farmer Limousin 672k at £1400, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 710k at £1400, Aberdeen Angus 686k at £1390, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 692k at £1380, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 702k at £1320, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 642k at £1370, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 732k at £1360, Belgian Blue 718k at £1320 and Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 608k at £1315, Aberdeen Angus 614k at £1310.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and lambs sell to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a flying trade this week again.

A Hilltown farmer topped the sale at £5.50 a kilo for 13kg at £71.

Fat ewes topped at £128 for a Suffolk ewes from a Annalong farmer.

More ewes over the £115 mark this week with plainer ewes from £100 to £110 each.

Light lambs

Rathfriland farmer 9k at £52, Hilltown farmer: 13k at £71 and Kilkeel farmer: 14.5k at £78.50.

Spring lambs

Downpatrick farmer 31k at £116, Ballynahinch farmer 29.9k at £102.50, Armagh farmer 28k at £102, Banbridge farmer 25k at £101, Rathfriland farmer 25k at £100, Annalong farmer 26.4k at £100, Banbridge farmer 26k at £100, Lisburn farmer 23.6k at £97, Newry farmer 25k at £97 and Ballynahinch farmer 24k at £96.50.

Fat ewes

Annalong farmer: £128, Banbridge farmer: £128, Newry farmer: £126, Rathfriland farmer: £124, Armagh farmer: £123, Kilkeel farmer: £121, Banbridge farmer: £120, Banbridge farmer £117, Kilkeel farmer £115 and Rathfriland farmer £113.

Fat rams

Banbridge farmer £178, Leitrim farmer £156 and Castlewellan farmer £95.

Breeding ewes

£178, £165, £155.

Breeding rams

£195, £178.