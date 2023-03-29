This week a weanling males sold to £1210 (£336) for a 360kg Charolais for a Fivemiletown producer.

A Florencecourt producer sold a 345kg Belgian Blue to £1160 (£336) with others selling to a high of £357 per 100kg for a 300kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1070 for a Florencecourt producer.

Weanling heifers sold to £1125 for a 385kg Charolais (£292) for a Derrylin producer with a Newtownbutler producer selling a 350kg Charolais to £1120 (£320) others sold to a high of £339 per 100kg for a 295kg Charolais to £1000 for a Derrylin producer.

Livestock Markets

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

Fivemiletown producer 360kg Charolais to £1210 (£336) 260kg Charolais to £820 (£315) and 255kg Charolais to £765 (£300) Belleek producer 500kg Her. to £1170 (£234) Florencecourt producer 345kg Belgian Blue to £1160 (£336) 300kg Blonde d'Aquitaine To £1070 (£357) 360kg Limousin to £960 and 320kg Simmental to £860. Letterbreen producer 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1070, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £720 and 345kg S/H. to £690. Rosslea producer 350kg Charolais to £1040 (£297) 305kg Limousin to £1030 (£338) and 290kg Limousin to £875 (£302) Newtownbutler producer 390kg Limousin to £1000, 240kg Limousin to £800 (£333) and 315kg Simmental to £765. Fivemiletown producer 335kg Limousin to £980 (£293) 270kg Limousin to £940 (£348) 285kg Limousin to £940 (£330) and 265kg Limousin to £870 (£328) Kinawley producer 320kg Charolais to £890, 360kg Limousin to £875, and 290kg Limousin to £730. Derrylin producer 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £875. Derrylin producer 310kg Limousin to £750. Derrylin producer 245kg Limousin to £705 (£288) and 215kg Limousin to £690 (£321) and Tamlaght producer 205kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £635 (£310) and 230kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £630.

Weanling heifers

Derrylin producer 385kg Charolais to £1125 (£292) 340kg Charolais to £1040 (£304) 305kg Charolais to £1020 (£334) 295kg Charolais to £1000 (£339) 330kg Charolais to £945 (£286) 340kg Charolais to £900 and 300kg Charolais to £870. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Charolais to £1120 (£320) 395kg Limousin to £1100 (£278) 380kg Limousin to £1040 and 320kg Belgian Blue to £1000 (£313) Derrylin producer 385kg Simmental to £1050, 315kg Simmental to £960 (£305) 300kg Simmental to £950 (£317) 340kg Simmental to £940, 325kg Simmental to £800 and 300kg Simmental to £780. Derrylin producer 370kg Charolais to £1040 and 350kg Limousin to £700. Fivemiletown producer 305kg Limousin to £1020 (£334) and 265kg Limousin to £830 (£313) Derrylin producer 390kg Charolais to £990. Derrylin producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £880, 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £855, 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £855, 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £820, 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £820, and 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £815. Belleek producer 440kg Simmental to £800. Derrylin producer 235kg Limousin to £675. Tamlaght producer 265kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £660 and 245kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £650. Fivemiletown producer 240kg Limousin to £650 and 250 kg Charolais to £640.