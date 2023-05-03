This week weanling steers and bulls sold to a top of £1230 for a 425kg Aberdeen Angus (£289) with a 365kg Charolais to £1140 (£296) and smaller sorts selling to a high of £350 per 100kg for a 280kg Charolais to £980.

Weanling heifers sold to £1080 for a 370kg Charolais (£292) a 300kg Limousin made £960 (£320) a 335kg Limousin sold to £1000 (£299) with a 265kg Limousin to £810 (£306) and a 250kg Charolais to £805 (£322).

Sample prices

Livestock Markets

Weanling steers and bulls

Innishmore producer 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £1230 (£289) Newtownbutler producer 365kg Charolais to £1140 (£296) Enniskillen producer 450kg Simmental to £1110 (£244) Newtownbutler producer 390kg Charolais to £1080 (£277) 335kg Charolais to £970 (£290) 320kg Charolais to £950 (£297) 340kg Charolais to £880 and 365kg Charolais to £875. Derrylin producer 375kg Simmental to £1060 (£283) 350kg Simmental to £1010 (£289) 270kg Simmental to £700, 210kg Simmental to £630 (£300) and 200kg Simmental to £630 (£315) Derrylin producer 280kg Charolais to £980 (£350) 280kg Limousin to £950 (£339) 290kg Limousin to £760, 250kg Limousin to £680 and 230kg Limousin to £640.Derrylin producer 390kg Charolais to £980, 305kg Simmental to £860 (£282) and 315kg Simmental to £700. Trillick producer 345kg Charolais to £960, 320kg Shorthorn beef to £880, and 265kg Charolais to £740. Cornafanogue producer 360kg Charolais to £960. Macken producer 310kg Limousin to £910 (£294) Newtownbutler producer 310kg Sal. to £870, 290kg Sal. To £850, 305kg Shorthorn beef to £845, 280kg Shorthorn beef to £800 and 285kg Charolais to £700. Derrylin producer 270kg Simmental to £715. Magheraveely producer 230kg Charolais to £635. Enniskillen producer 230kg Simmental to £600.

Weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 370kg Charolais to £1080 (£292) 340kg Charolais to £1010 (£297) and 325kg Charolais to £925 (£285) Newtownbutler producer 360kg Charolais to £1030 (£286) 360kg Charolais to £1020 (£283) 365kg Charolais to £1015, 335kg Charolais to £930, 345kg Charolais to £885, and 345kg Charolais to £860.Derrylin producer 345kg Charolais to £1010 (£293) and 300kg Charolais to £900 (£300) Fivemiletown producer 330kg Limousin to £990 (£300) and 300kg Limousin to £960 (£320) Rosslea producer 335kg Limousin to £1000 (£299) 250kg Charolais to £805 (£322) 285kg Limousin to £740 and 230kg Shorthorn to £660. Trillick producer 315kg Charolais to £970 (£308) Lisnaskea producer 365kg Simmental to £950, 350kg Simmental to £870 310kg Simmental to £760 and 300kg Belgian Blue to £720. Fivemiletown producer 310kg Limousin to £890 (£287) Monea producer 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £880, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £880, 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £810 and 305kg Aberdeen Angus to £715. Magheraveely producer 325kg Charolais to £870. Fivemiletown producer 265kg Limousin to £810 (£306) Derrylin producer 270kg Charolais to £800 (£296) and 245kg Limousin to £690 (£282) Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £800 and 310kg Shorthorn beef to £640. Enniskillen producer 265kg Simmental to £655. Derrylin producer 260kg Simmental to £605, 290kg Simmental to £600 and 180kg Simmental to £485.