Weanling steers and bulls selling to £1610 at Lisnaskea Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A very strong demand this week again for a much larger entry ensuring complete clearance for a lot of quality stock on offer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £1610 for a 390kg Charolais (£413 per 100kg) with a 395kg Charolais to £1560 (£395) a 295kg Limousin sold to £1200 (£407) a 350kg Charolais sold to £1380 (£394) with a 360kg Charolais to £1380 (£383).

Smaller males sold to £1300 for a 310kg Charolais (£419) with a 310kg Charolais to £1290 (£416) and a 280kg Simmental sold to £1110 (£396).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weanling heifers sold to £1330 for a 365kg Charolais (£364) a 405kg Limousin sold to £1290 (£319) a 350kg Charolais sold to £1240 (£354) a 315kg Charolais made £1240 (£394) and selling to £416 per 100kg for a 305kg Charolais to £1270.

Farming Life livestock markets

Leading prices as follows

Weanling steers and bulls

Rosslea producer 390kg Charolais to £1610 (£413) Ballinamallard producer 395kg Charolais to £1560 (£395) 430kg Charolais to £1500 (£349) 350kg Charolais to £1380 (£394) 360kg Charolais to £1380 (£383) 350kg Charolais to £1370 (£391) 310kg Charolais to £1290 (£396) and a 310kg Charolais to £1270 (£410) Newtownbutler producer 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£337) Bellanaleck producer 375kg Simmental to £1350 (£360) 310kg Simmental to £1110 (£333) 300kg Simmental to £990 (£330) 310kg Simmental to £960 (£310) and 325kg Simmental to £960 (£295) Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £1320 (£377) and a 280kg Charolais to £1070 (£382) Derrylin producer 350kg Charolais to £1290 (£369) and 340kg Charolais to £1250 (£368) Rosslea producer 370kg Simmental to £1240 (£335) 330kg Simmental to £1190 285kg Charolais to £960 (£337) and 250kg Charolais to £760 (£304) to £940 (£313) Lisnaskea producer 295kg Limousin to £1200 (£407) and 345kg Simmental to £1190 (£345) Lisnaskea producer 295kg Charolais to £1180 (£400) Brookeborough producer 280kg Charolais to £1040 (£371) Lisnaskea producer 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £960 (£369) and Newtownbutler producer 280kg Shorthorn to £900 (£321).

Weanling heifers

Lisnaskea producer 365kg Charolais to £1330 (£364) 300kg Charolais to £1080 (£382) and 300kg Charolais to £980 (£338) Macken producer 405kg Limousin to £1290 (£319) Derrylin producer 305kg Charolais to £1270 (£416) 400kg Charolais to £1230 (£308) 350kg Charolais to £1180 (£337) 285kg Charolais to £960 (£337) and 250kg Charolais to £760 (£304) Lisnaskea producer 315kg Charolais to £1240 (£394) and 315kg Simmental to £1110 (£352) Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £1240 (£354) 365kg Charolais to £1240 (£340) 345kg Charolais to £1200 (£348) and 300kg Charolais to £1050 (£350) Rosslea producer 385kg Simmental to £1220 (£317) and 300kg Simmental to £1160 (£387) Fivemiletown producer 390kg Limousin to £1150 (£295) and 325kg Limousin to £920. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Charolais to £1100 (£314) Lisnaskea producer 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £850. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Belgian Blue to £840, 250kg Belgian Blue to £740, and 295kg Belgian Blue to £650. Fivemiletown producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. Fivemiletown producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £770. Newtownbutler producer 190kg Charolais to £600 (£316) and Newtownbutler producer 225kg Charolais to £640.

Lots more stock required weekly to supply a very strong demand from online and ringside competition.