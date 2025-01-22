Weanling steers and bulls selling to £1610 at Lisnaskea Mart
This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £1610 for a 390kg Charolais (£413 per 100kg) with a 395kg Charolais to £1560 (£395) a 295kg Limousin sold to £1200 (£407) a 350kg Charolais sold to £1380 (£394) with a 360kg Charolais to £1380 (£383).
Smaller males sold to £1300 for a 310kg Charolais (£419) with a 310kg Charolais to £1290 (£416) and a 280kg Simmental sold to £1110 (£396).
Weanling heifers sold to £1330 for a 365kg Charolais (£364) a 405kg Limousin sold to £1290 (£319) a 350kg Charolais sold to £1240 (£354) a 315kg Charolais made £1240 (£394) and selling to £416 per 100kg for a 305kg Charolais to £1270.
Leading prices as follows
Weanling steers and bulls
Rosslea producer 390kg Charolais to £1610 (£413) Ballinamallard producer 395kg Charolais to £1560 (£395) 430kg Charolais to £1500 (£349) 350kg Charolais to £1380 (£394) 360kg Charolais to £1380 (£383) 350kg Charolais to £1370 (£391) 310kg Charolais to £1290 (£396) and a 310kg Charolais to £1270 (£410) Newtownbutler producer 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£337) Bellanaleck producer 375kg Simmental to £1350 (£360) 310kg Simmental to £1110 (£333) 300kg Simmental to £990 (£330) 310kg Simmental to £960 (£310) and 325kg Simmental to £960 (£295) Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £1320 (£377) and a 280kg Charolais to £1070 (£382) Derrylin producer 350kg Charolais to £1290 (£369) and 340kg Charolais to £1250 (£368) Rosslea producer 370kg Simmental to £1240 (£335) 330kg Simmental to £1190 285kg Charolais to £960 (£337) and 250kg Charolais to £760 (£304) to £940 (£313) Lisnaskea producer 295kg Limousin to £1200 (£407) and 345kg Simmental to £1190 (£345) Lisnaskea producer 295kg Charolais to £1180 (£400) Brookeborough producer 280kg Charolais to £1040 (£371) Lisnaskea producer 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £960 (£369) and Newtownbutler producer 280kg Shorthorn to £900 (£321).
Weanling heifers
Lisnaskea producer 365kg Charolais to £1330 (£364) 300kg Charolais to £1080 (£382) and 300kg Charolais to £980 (£338) Macken producer 405kg Limousin to £1290 (£319) Derrylin producer 305kg Charolais to £1270 (£416) 400kg Charolais to £1230 (£308) 350kg Charolais to £1180 (£337) 285kg Charolais to £960 (£337) and 250kg Charolais to £760 (£304) Lisnaskea producer 315kg Charolais to £1240 (£394) and 315kg Simmental to £1110 (£352) Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £1240 (£354) 365kg Charolais to £1240 (£340) 345kg Charolais to £1200 (£348) and 300kg Charolais to £1050 (£350) Rosslea producer 385kg Simmental to £1220 (£317) and 300kg Simmental to £1160 (£387) Fivemiletown producer 390kg Limousin to £1150 (£295) and 325kg Limousin to £920. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Charolais to £1100 (£314) Lisnaskea producer 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £850. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Belgian Blue to £840, 250kg Belgian Blue to £740, and 295kg Belgian Blue to £650. Fivemiletown producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. Fivemiletown producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £770. Newtownbutler producer 190kg Charolais to £600 (£316) and Newtownbutler producer 225kg Charolais to £640.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a very strong demand from online and ringside competition.
