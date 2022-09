Weanlings selling a top of £1470 at Rathfriland

Topped to £445 for Limousin bull calf for a Kilkeel farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1470 for a 608k Limousin bull from Ballyward farmer.

Fat cows topped £1130 for 694k Shorthorn.

Cows and calves topped £1400.

Heifers topped £1550 for 712k Belgian Blue.

Bullocks topped at £1480 for 640k Charolais,

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Kilkeel farmer Limousin at £445, Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus at £410, Belgian Blue at £385, Belgian Blue at £385, Dromara farmer Stabiliser at £310, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £300, Dromara farmer Stabiliser at £290, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford at £280, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £280, Dromara farmer Hereford at £280.

Heifer calves

Ballynahinch farmer Hereford at £330, Dromara farmer Stabiliser at £280, Newcastle farmer Aberdeen Angus at £275, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £250, Aberdeen Angus at £250, Dromara farmer Stabiliser at £240, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus at £225, Aberdeen Angus at £220 and Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £195.

Weanling male calves

Lisburn farmer Charolais 344k at £900 (262), Armagh farmer Limousin 282k at £730 (259), Banbridge farmer Blonde 190k at £480 (253), Armagh farmer Limousin 330k at £820 (249), Ballyward farmer Limousin 608k at £1470, Limousin 444k at £1070, Hillsborough farmer Shorthorn 498k at £970, Shorthorn 510k at £920, Lisburn farmer Charolais 344k at £900, Hillsborough farmer Shorthorn 470k at £870, Kilcoo farmer Aberdeen Angus 478k at £850, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 342k at £830, Hillsborough farmer Shorthorn 480k at £830 and Armagh farmer Limousin 330k at £820.

Weanling heifer calves

Rathfriland farmer Charolais 266k at £630 (237), Armagh farmer Charolais 310k at £720 (233), Lisburn farmer Charolais 346k at £800 (232), Armagh farmer Charolais 308k at £700 (228), Kilcoo farmer Simmental 434k at £870, Lisburn farmer Charolais 346k at £800, Kilcoo farmer Simmental 402k at £780, Armagh farmer Charolais 310k at £720, Charolais 308k at £700, Lisburn farmer Charolais 348k at £690, Charolais 320k at £680, Hilltown farmer Shorthorn 346k at £630, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 266k at £630 and Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus 330k at £625.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn 694k at £1130, Simmental 658k at £1100, Corbet farmer Fleckvieh 624k at £1000, Kilkeel farmer Shorthorn 654k at £940 and Corbet farmer Holstein 596k at £580 and Friesian 502k at £520.

Cows and calves

Mayobridge farmer Hereford cow and Belgian Blue calf at £1400 and Kilkeel farmer Charolais cow at £960.

Breeding Bull

Lisburn farmer Charolais £1530.

Store heifers

Katesbridge farmer Charolais 400k at £1020 (255), Ballymartin farmer Charolais 446k at £1100 (247), Newry farmer Limousin 386k at £940 (244), Mayobridge farmer Charolais 334k at £800 (240), Limousin 370k at £860 (233), Dromore farmer Belgian Blue 712k at £1550, Belgian Blue 606k at £1370, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 666k at £1260, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 578k at £1210, Aberdeen Angus 542k at £1180, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 594k at £1160, Craigavan farmer Belgian Blue 536k at £1140, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 446k at £1100, Charolais 492k at £1100 and Kilkeel farmer Simmental 468k at £1080.

Bullocks

Katesbridge farmer Charolais 430k at £1170 (273), Ballymartin farmer Charolais 530k at £1390 (263), Ballymartin farmer Charolais 546k at £1430 (2262), Charolais 532k at £1300 (245), Ballymartin farmer Charolais 640k at £1480, Charolais 546k at £1430, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 678k at £1390, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 530k at £1390, Ballymartin farmer Limousin 564k at £1360, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 644k at £1310, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 580k at £1300, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 532k at £1300, Newry farmer Limousin 560k at £1300 and Ballymartin farmer Limousin 536k at £1290.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw Large show of stock and lambs selling to a better trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £5.45 a kilo for 12.3kg at £67.

Fat ewes topped at £166 for a Texel ewes from a Hilltown farmer.

More ewes over the £135 mark this week with plainer ewes from £120 to £130.

Spring lambs

Hilltown farmer 27k at £110, Armagh farmer 24.5k at £107, Katesbridge farmer 25.9kg at £106, Kilkeel farmer 24.9k at £105, Dromara farmer 25k at £105, Rathfriland farmer 25.4kg at £104, Hilltown farmer 24.4k at £103, Kilkeel farmer 24.1kg at £103, Rathfriland farmer 24.3kg at £102.50 and Crossgar farmer 22.5k at £101.50.

Fat ewes

Hilltown farmer: £166, Ballinaskeagh farmer: at £138, Kilkeel farmer at £134, Hilltown farmer at £132, Waringstown farmer at £132, Ballynahinch farmer at £130, Leitrim farmer at £129, Kilkeel farmer at £128, Ballyroney farmer at £128 and Kilkeel farmer at £127.

Breeding ewes £156, £152, £150 and £140.