Weanlings selling a top of £3.13 a kilo at Rathfriland

The dropped calf section contained calves up to one month old.

Topped to £490 for Aubrac bull calf for a Dromara farmer, weanling calves sold to £1500 for a 480k Belgian Blue heifer from Dromore farmer.

Fat cows topped £1230 for 650k Bazadais.

Cows and calves topped £1600.

Breeding bulls topped £2010.

Heifers topped £1600 for 646k Charolais.

Bullocks topped at £1540 for 624k Limousin,

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Dromore farmer Aubrac at £490, Rathfriland farmer Limousin at £450, Limousin at £450, Belgian Blue at £380, Saintfield farmer Aberdeen Angus at £345, Aberdeen Angus at £340, Katesbridge farmer Limousin at £305, Limousin at £290, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £275, Dromara farmer Limousin at £270,

Heifer calves

Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £330, Rathfriland farmer Hereford at £250, Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue at £235, Rathfriland farmer Hereford at £225, Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue at £200, Hillsbrough farmer Belgian Blue at £190, Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue at £190, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £185, Aberdeen Angus at £170 and Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £165.

Weanling male calves

Castlewellan farmer Charolais 388k at £1070 (276), Dromore farmer Charolais 458k at £1200 (262), Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 298k at £760 (255), Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 308k at £740 (241), Castlewellan farmer Limousin 440k at £1050 (239), Dromore farmer Charolais 458k at £1200, Poyntzpass farmer Stab 520k at £1170, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 458k at £1080, Charolais 388k at £1070, Limousin 440k at £1050, Ballyroney farmer Hereford 374k at £830, Poyntzpass farmer Belgian Blue 364k at £800 and Ballyroney farmer Limousin 366k at £800.

Weanling heifer calves

Dromore farmer Belgian Blue 480k at £1500 (313), Ballyroney farmer Hereford 212k at £620 (293), Dromore farmer Pts 414k at £1050 (254), Mayobridge farmer Limousin 294k at £680 (232), Dromore farmer Belgian Blue 480k at £1500, PTS 414k at £1050, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 346k at £800, Mayobridge farmer Limousin 294k at £680, Ballyroney farmer Hereford 212k at £620 and Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 260k at £510, Aberdeen Angus 258k at £510, Limousin 274k at £500, Aberdeen Angus 232k at £410.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Ballyroney farmer Bazadais 650k at £1230, Kilcoo farmer Shorthorn 498k at £1140, Ballyroney farmer Bazadais 676k at £1125, Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus 748k at £1100, Ballymartin farmer Hereford 680k at £990, Annalong farmer Fleckvieh 640k at £900, Kilcoo farmer Shorthorn 554k at £890, Dromara farmer Friesian 568k at £650 and Annalong farmer Friesian 518k at £560.

Cows and calves

Castlewellan farmer Limousin cow and Limousin calf at £1600 and Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus cow and Speckled Park calf at £1210.

Breeding bulls

Ballymartin farmer Simmental at £2010.

Store heifers

Mayobridge farmer Charolais 510k at £1440 (283), Charolais 570k at £1450 (255), Charolais 646k at £1600 (248), Dromara farmer Charolais 530k at £1290 (244), Kilkeel farmer Charolais 504k at £1210 (240), Mayobridge farmer Charolais 646k at £1600, Charolais 570k at £1450, Charolais 510k at £1440, Gilford farmer Aberdeen Angus 642k at £1420, Mayobridge farmer Charolais 580k at £1390, Gilford farmer Simmental 696k at £1380, Dromara farmer Charolais 530k at £1290, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 570k at £1260, Ballyroney farmer Limousin 584k at £1240 and Gilford farmer Charolais 616k at £1240.

Bullocks

Rathfriland farmer Limousin 624k at £1540 (247), Kilkeel farmer Charolais 568k at £1400 (247), Dromara farmer Limousin 402k at £980 (244), Rathfriland farmer Charolais 586k at £1400 (239), Killinchy farmer Limousin 518k at £1230 (237), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 624k at £1540, Annalong farmer Charolais 568k at £1400, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 586k at £1400, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 578k at £1310, Belgian Blue 604k at £1300, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 534k at £1250, Killinchy farmer Limousin 518k at £1230, Belgian Blue 534k at £1200, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 562k at £1140 and Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 524k at £1130.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and lambs selling to a lesser trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again. Dromara farmer topped the sale at £5.32 a kilo for 14.1kg at £75.

Fat ewes topped at £190 for a Texel ewe from a Warrenpoint farmer.

More ewes over the £130 mark this week with plainer ewes from £90 to £120,

Spring lambs

Rathfriland farmer 30k at £117.5, Newcastle farmer 25.5k at £112, Hillsborough farmer 24.4kg at £111, Dromara farmer 29k at £110, Downpatrick farmer 25.4k at £110, Ballyward farmer 24.3kg at £110, Kilkeel farmer 23.6kg at £110, Newcastle farmer 24.5kg at £110, Rathfriland farmer £25.7kg at £110 and Kilkeel farmer 24.5kg at £108.

Fat ewes

Warrenpoint farmer: £190, Dromara farmer: at £140, Kilkeel farmer at £137, Warrenpoint farmer at £134, Ballyward farmer at £132, Rathfriland farmer at £132, Annaclone farmer at £129, Kilkeel farmer at £128, Downpatrick farmer at £117 and Kilkeel farmer at £116.

Fat rams

Rathfriland farmer £142, Donaghmore farmer £134 and Warrenpoint farmer at £124.