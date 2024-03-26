Weanlings selling to 347ppk at Fivemiletown Mart, stores selling to 307ppk

A great turnout of cattle this Monday with stores selling to 307ppk and weanlings 347ppk.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 26th Mar 2024, 14:43 GMT
Stores

R McCrea £1290/420kg £1210/420kg £1150/490kg £1000/440kg £860/420kg W Johnston £960/360kg £930/360kg £900/380kg T Robinson £940/320kg £910/330kg £860/300kg H McFadden £800/350kg D McLaren £800/300kg A Johnston £760/320kg and A Devine £750/300kg £740/310kg £740/340kg £710/300kg £700/300kg £640/270kg.

Weanlings

J McQuaid £940/330kg £900/290kg £800/240kg £700/210kg N McGirr £930/340kg £920/340kg £900/320kg A Johnston £900/300kg £870/300kg J Henderson £890/350kg R Henderson £880/310kg £820/350kg D McLaren £860/290kg R Condell £850/250kg £800/280kg £700/240kg C Smyton £750/290kg £710/210kg and A Watson £730/240kg.