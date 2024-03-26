Weanlings selling to 347ppk at Fivemiletown Mart, stores selling to 307ppk
A great turnout of cattle this Monday with stores selling to 307ppk and weanlings 347ppk.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stores
R McCrea £1290/420kg £1210/420kg £1150/490kg £1000/440kg £860/420kg W Johnston £960/360kg £930/360kg £900/380kg T Robinson £940/320kg £910/330kg £860/300kg H McFadden £800/350kg D McLaren £800/300kg A Johnston £760/320kg and A Devine £750/300kg £740/310kg £740/340kg £710/300kg £700/300kg £640/270kg.
Weanlings
J McQuaid £940/330kg £900/290kg £800/240kg £700/210kg N McGirr £930/340kg £920/340kg £900/320kg A Johnston £900/300kg £870/300kg J Henderson £890/350kg R Henderson £880/310kg £820/350kg D McLaren £860/290kg R Condell £850/250kg £800/280kg £700/240kg C Smyton £750/290kg £710/210kg and A Watson £730/240kg.