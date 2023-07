The dropped calf section contained calves up to six months old, topped to £615 for Belgian Blue male calf for a Gilford farmer.

Weanling heifer calves sold to £1700 for a 425k from Ballyward farmer (400ppk).

Fat cows topped £1020 for 610k, Limousin.

Rathfriland Mart

Cows and calves topped £1700.

Heifers topped £1770 for 654k Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1780 for 698k Hereford.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gilford farmer Belgian Blue £615, Belgian Blue at £590, Belgian Blue at £585, Belgian Blue at £570, Belgian Blue at £560, Aberdeen Angus at £555, Aberdeen Angus at £550 and Belgian Blue at £545.

Heifer calves

Aghalee farmer Hereford at £525, Aberdeen Angus at £490, Aberdeen Angus at £490, Hereford at £460, Hereford at £460, Aberdeen Angus at £360, Aberdeen Angus at £360, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £330, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £300 and Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus at £240.

Weanling male calves

Weanling calves sold to flying trade, Ballyward farmer Charolais 552k at £1700, Charolais 522k at £1500, Charolais 534k at £1460, Limousin 466k at £1400, Charolais 502k at £1390, Charolais 494k at £1350, Angus 506k at £1350, Limousin 472k at £1280, Charolais 418k at £1240 and Limousin 490k at £1150.

Weanling heifer calves

Ballyward farmer Limousin 425k at £1700, Angus 482k at £1400, Charolais 410k at £1250, Charolais 402k at £1250, Charolais 422k at £1230, Charolais 424k at £1200, Limousin 388k at £1190, Charolais 386k at £1130, Limousin 414k at £1120 and Castlewellan farmer Limousin 378k at £1100.

Fat cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Dromara farmer Limousin 610k at £1020, Clough farmer Holstein 688k at £1020, Dromara farmer Charolais 604k at £1000, Ballynahinch farmer Friesian 660k at £980, Rathfriland farmer Friesian 530k at £980, Dromara farmer Simmental 512k at £850, Corbet farmer Charolais 496k at £790, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 464k at £780, Ballynahinch farmer Holstein 626k at £770 and Ballynahinch farmer Holstein 644k at £700.

Cows and calves

Ballynahinch farmer Limousin cow and Limousin calf at £1700, Clough farmer Belgian Blue cow and Limousin calf at £1620, Clough farmer Belgian Blue cow and Limousin calf at £1390, Belgian Blue cow and Limousin calf at £1370, Hereford cow and Limousin calf at £1310 and Mayobridge farmer Beef Shorthorn cow and Limousin calf at £1300 and Simmental cow and Limousin calf at £1300.

Store heifers

Rathfriland farmer Limousin 654k at £1770, Hillsborough farmer Charolais 674k at £1700, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 586k at £1660, Limousin 1630k at £1630, Limousin 614k at £1600, Limousin 588k at £1540, Limousin 546k at £1500, Dromara farmer Belgian Blue 582k at £1470 and Ballyward farmer Charolais 500k at £1460, Angus 582k at £1460.

Bullocks

Rathfriland farmer Hereford 698k at £1780, Limousin 674k at £1700, Belgian Blue 638k at £1640, Limousin 624k at £1580, Hillsborough farmer Angus 612k at £1570, Banbridge farmer Friesian 696k at £1310, Holstein 684k at £1300, Rathfriland farmer Friesian 638k at £1280 and Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue 504k at £1280, Belgian Blue 510k at £1280.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tuesday evening saw a large show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade again.

Banbridge farmer topped the sale at £5.90 a kilo for 21kg at £124.

Fat ewes topped at £184 for a Texel ewe from a Warrenpoint farmer.

More ewes over the £150 mark this week with plainer ewes from £121 to £130.

Spring lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Banbridge farmer 24k at £132, Dromore farmer 25k at £131, Katesbridge farmer 24k at £130, Annalong farmer 24k at £128, Hilltown farmer 24k at £127, Rathfriland farmer 24.2k at £125, Saintfield farmer 22k at £125, Newry farmer 23.50k at £125, Kilkeel farmer 21k at £124 and Kilkeel farmer 23.6k at £122.50.

Fat ewes

Warrenpoint farmer at £184, Dromara farmer at £167, Banbridge farmer at £155, Newry farmer at £146, Rathfriland farmer at £142, Rathfriland farmer at £142, Banbridge farmer at £141, Banbridge farmer at £132, Hilltown farmer at £128 and Kilkeel farmer at £121.

Fat rams

Ballynahinch farmer at £100.