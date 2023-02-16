Weanlings topping at 329ppk (£1220/370kg) at Lisahally Mart
A large entry of outstanding cattle on Wednesday evening with weanlings topping 329ppk (£1220/370kg).
Bullocks 281ppk (£2030/720kg) and heifers 285ppk (£1140/400kg).
Bullocks
P McShane £2030/720kg D Wade £1920/700kg £1820/650kg £1590/600kg M Stewart £1740/630kg £1580/640kg £1560/590kg £1470/560kg T Whiteside £1470/600kg £1440/570kg £1430/570kg £1430/580kg £1420/580kg £1400/570kg £1400/580kg £1370/570kg £1360/560kg £1300/520kg £1270/520kg £1260/520kg £1250/510kg £1110/480kg W Young £1410/570kg D Snodgrass £1240/500kg W McNeill £1230/490kg J Thompson £1220/460kg R Dunne £1170/510kg £1170/520kg £1160/470kg £1120/480kg £930/420kg W McNeill £1170/470kg M McKinley £1150/490kg £1130/500kg £1100/470kg £1040/490kg £890/420kg J Thompson £1110/430kg and T Conway £1040/380kg £1020/430kg £950/360kg.
Heifers
M Thompson £1820/680kg £1780/710kg £1610/620kg T Whiteside £1560/630kg £1500/600kg £1400/590kg £1400/570kg £1340/570kg £1250/510kg £1240/510kg £1220/500kg G Alexander £1440/580kg £1280/590kg A Whiteside £1400/590kg B Gormley £1390/600kg W Young £1360/570kg £1290/540kg J Curry £1200/590kg D Snodgrass £1190/500kg J Thompson £1160/500kg B Gormley £1150/520kg £1090/470kg £1080/510kg G Alexander 31140/400kg £1090/460kg £1060/420kg £1040/400kg W McNeill £1140/490kg £1010/460kg M McKinley £1120/500kg £1110/470kg £1060/460kg T Conway £1020/390kg £1000/390kg and G Alexander £1000/370kg.
Weanlings
J McWilliams £1220/370kg J Logue £970/380kg £890/360kg £850/340kg £700/300kg B Mallon £670/230kg L McKinney £930/310kg J McKinney £890/390kg £870/300kg T McCracken £840/360kg £830/360kg £730/290kg £730/330kg L McKinney £710/260kg T McCracken £690/270kg £650/290kg and B Mallon £520/190kg.
Fat cows
T McCracken £1808/800kg £1371/650kg J McWilliams £1759/830kg D Devine £1680/800kg £1433/670kg B Lyons £1574/620kg J Ramsey £1324/770kg A Stewart £1299/640kg M Gortdon £1292/680kg M Whiteside £1260/660kg B Gormley £1228/650kg L McKinley £1144/590kg A Houston £1092/560kg and S Thompson £1080/470kg £1000/460kg.
Lambs
H Reilly £122/31kg £112/25kg J Ramsey £120/28kg M Blair £119.50/26.5kg M O'Connor £118/24kg J Logue £118/27kg E Bell £117/24kg L Gormley £115.50/23.5kg R Moore £114/24kg £100/21.5kg A Hamilton £110/25kg S McGoldrick £108/23.5kg £106/22kg R Blackburn £107/23kg A Pollock £107/22.5kg S Haslett £107/22.5kg D Moore £103/22.5kg R Hancock £100/20.5kg and G Russell £98/19.5kg.
Ewes
R Smyth £122 £121 £119 £107 F O'Kane £110 F McSwiggan £108 £105 £102 J Murray £105 T Hamilton £104 S McGoldrick £104 £101 £99 E Bell £100 R Hancock £100 and G McDaid £100.
Breeders
P Brolly £185 £150 F McSwiggan £170 £155 and J McClelland £140 £140 £136 £128 £120.