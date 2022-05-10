Weather outlook for Northern Ireland as Balmoral Show returns

The Met Office has described the outlook for the remainder of the week as “bright, breezy with sunshine and scattered showers”.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) will bring with some cool blustery winds but those are expected to ease to leave a mostly dry and bright day.

A few showers, however, may make their way across the country. Wednesday’s maximum temperature will be 14°C.

There will be a mainly dry and bright start to Thursday, according to the Met Office.

It may be windy and there is the chance of some showers later.

“Heading towards the weekend it will start getting warmer, more sunshine and lighter winds,” the Met Office revealed.