Spirits were high and all of the competitors put on a great show. There was great feedback received on this event, which is always lovely to hear.

Jumping results

40cm:

Ellie McDowell and lily (Ardnacashel sponsored rider). (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Clear - Kerry Dickson and Darcy

60cm:

Clear - Angela Cartwright and Sky

Clear - Jacqueline Verhoeven and Oakley Dollie

Craig Hills and Gordon. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

70cm:

1st - Zac Hannah and Brooke

2nd - Ellie Mcdowell and Ollie

3rd - Abi Gardiner and Angel

Claire Liddle and Molly. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

4th - Nichola Caughey and Cobweb

80cm:

1st - Zac Hannah and Cameron

2nd - Abi Gardiner and Angel

Kerry Dickson and Darcy. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

3rd - Claire Liddle and Molly

4th - Abi Gardiner and Casie

90cm:

1st - Craig Hills and Gordon

2nd - Cara Lindsay and Cahanagh Black Flyer

3rd - Maeve Linehan and Cindy

Megan Hamill and Redwood Quality Street. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

4th - Emma McLenaghan and Kizzy

1m:

1st - Ellie Mcdowell and Lily

2nd - Luke Campbell and Frank

3rd - Zac Hannah and Mabel

4th - Luke Campbella and No.5

1.10m:

1st - Zac Hannah and Mabel

2nd - Ellie McDowell and Betty

3rd - Lucia Mcnamee and Kiki

4th - Hannah Afrifa and Dare To Desire

1.20m:

1st - Amber Walsh and GRC Alcazar

2nd - Faith Fitzpatrick and Jerry

3rd - Conor Savage and Brownie

Week four of the Winter Dressage League took place on Sunday and the weather did not disappoint.

A massive well done to all competitors, everyone at Ardnacashel hopes to see you back next week.

A big thank you to the judge, Fiona Morrow, and her trusted scribe for their expertise on the day.

The league table is available on the ‘Tests and Times’ page on the Ardnacashel website.

From this week, the table is colour coded with red meaning you are not eligible for a league place.

Amber means that you are still eligible for a league finish but must compete in leg five and the final.

Green means you are eligible for a league place and only have to compete at the final.

Thanks go to the event photographer, Blackhorse Photography.

Dressage results - Leg four

Intro Senior:

Kerry Dickson and Darcy;

Nicci Hall and Benji;

Jonny McCallion and Seb.

Newcomers:

Natasha Moore and Loughwell Lach Ian.

4 and 5 year olds:

Megan Hamill and Chill In The Air;

Megan Hamill and Redwood Quality Street.

Prelim A:

Claire Liddle and Molly;

Suzanne Cobain and Elsa;

Claire McKay and Craigmore Silver Rebel.

Novice:

Victoria McCandless and Koolstyle.

Elementary: