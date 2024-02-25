Weekend round-up from Ardnacashel Equestrian
Spirits were high and all of the competitors put on a great show. There was great feedback received on this event, which is always lovely to hear.
Jumping results
40cm:
Clear - Kerry Dickson and Darcy
60cm:
Clear - Angela Cartwright and Sky
Clear - Jacqueline Verhoeven and Oakley Dollie
70cm:
1st - Zac Hannah and Brooke
2nd - Ellie Mcdowell and Ollie
3rd - Abi Gardiner and Angel
4th - Nichola Caughey and Cobweb
80cm:
1st - Zac Hannah and Cameron
2nd - Abi Gardiner and Angel
3rd - Claire Liddle and Molly
4th - Abi Gardiner and Casie
90cm:
1st - Craig Hills and Gordon
2nd - Cara Lindsay and Cahanagh Black Flyer
3rd - Maeve Linehan and Cindy
4th - Emma McLenaghan and Kizzy
1m:
1st - Ellie Mcdowell and Lily
2nd - Luke Campbell and Frank
3rd - Zac Hannah and Mabel
4th - Luke Campbella and No.5
1.10m:
1st - Zac Hannah and Mabel
2nd - Ellie McDowell and Betty
3rd - Lucia Mcnamee and Kiki
4th - Hannah Afrifa and Dare To Desire
1.20m:
1st - Amber Walsh and GRC Alcazar
2nd - Faith Fitzpatrick and Jerry
3rd - Conor Savage and Brownie
Week four of the Winter Dressage League took place on Sunday and the weather did not disappoint.
A massive well done to all competitors, everyone at Ardnacashel hopes to see you back next week.
A big thank you to the judge, Fiona Morrow, and her trusted scribe for their expertise on the day.
The league table is available on the ‘Tests and Times’ page on the Ardnacashel website.
From this week, the table is colour coded with red meaning you are not eligible for a league place.
Amber means that you are still eligible for a league finish but must compete in leg five and the final.
Green means you are eligible for a league place and only have to compete at the final.
Thanks go to the event photographer, Blackhorse Photography.
Dressage results - Leg four
Intro Senior:
Kerry Dickson and Darcy;
Nicci Hall and Benji;
Jonny McCallion and Seb.
Newcomers:
Natasha Moore and Loughwell Lach Ian.
4 and 5 year olds:
Megan Hamill and Chill In The Air;
Megan Hamill and Redwood Quality Street.
Prelim A:
Claire Liddle and Molly;
Suzanne Cobain and Elsa;
Claire McKay and Craigmore Silver Rebel.
Novice:
Victoria McCandless and Koolstyle.
Elementary:
Victoria McCandless and Koolstyle.