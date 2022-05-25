Welcome return of YFCU floral art final to Balmoral Show 2022

‘Break Through’ was the theme for this years’ floral art final, focusing on moving forward and encouraging a sense of hope, particularly relevant in current times.

Under the watchful eye of judge Karen Frew, competitors showed off their creativity and flair as they delicately placed flowers, foliage and other accessories to craft stunning arrangements within the one-hour time limit.

Over 450 competitors had taken part in the Floral Art Heats, and it was a remarkable achievement for the 25 finalists to showcase their artistic ability at the premiere agricultural event.

12-14 age category (left to right) Sarah Russel, Spa YFC, Peter Alexander, YFCU president, Anna Taylor, Coleraine YFC, Karen Frew, floral art judge and Dylan Hunter, Kesh YFC.

YFCU president, Peter Alexander was on hand to announce members that placed and presented the awards to the winners.

12-14 age category - First place Anna Taylor, Coleraine YFC, second place Sarah Russel, Spa YFC and third place Dylan Hunter, Kesh YFC

14-16 age category - First place Anna Taylor, Coleraine YFC, second place Sarah Russel, Spa YFC and third place Rebecca George, Coleraine YFC.

16-18 age category - First place Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC, second Harriett Lovatt, Donaghadee YFC and third place Molly-Jo McCullough, Lisnamurrican YFC.

14-16 age category (left to right) Rebecca George, Coleraine YFC, Peter Alexander, YFCU president, Anna Taylor, Coleraine YFC, Karen Frew, floral art judge and Sarah Russel, Spa YFC

18-21 age category - First place Alexis Kidd, Lisnamurrican YFC, second place Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC and third place Jordan Shanks, Newtownards YFC.

21-25 age category - First place Allison Thompson, Randalstown YFC, second place Rachel McCracken, Ballywalter YFC and third place Lauren Millar, Curragh YFC.

25-30 age category - First place Lucy Benton, Ahoghill YFC, second place Rosalyn Magee, Spa YFC and third place William McMaster, Curragh YFC.

The floral arrangements were then exhibited at the Healthy Horticultural area for the duration of the show.

16-18 age category (left to right) Molly-Jo McCullough, Lisnamurrican YFC, Peter Alexander, YFCU president, Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC, Karen Frew, floral art judge and Harriett Lovatt, Donaghadee YFC

The association would like to take this opportunity to thank Karen Frew for judging the competition and PowerNI for sponsoring the YFCU floral art competition.

18-21 age category (left to right) Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC, Peter Alexander, YFCU president, Alexis Kidd, Lisnamurrican YFC, Karen Frew, floral art judge and Jordan Shanks, Newtownards YFC

21-25 age category (left to right) Lauren Millar, Curragh YFC, Peter Alexander, YFCU president, Allison Thompson, Randalstown YFC, Karen Frew, floral art judge and Rachel McCracken, Ballywalter YFC.