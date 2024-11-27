Welcome to retirement at Pierrepont Farm for two rare Mangalitza pigs

Two rare Mangalitza pigs have been given a new home to live out their retirement undertaking regenerative farming practices on a Surrey farm – after Birdworld announced it was closing its farm section.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tango and Sprite have made the move to the Countryside Regeneration Trust’s Pierrepont Farm in Frensham from Birdworld in Farnham as the attraction has closed Jenny Wren Farm as part of a multimillion-pound redevelopment.

They will now become part of the regenerative system at Pierrepont Farm as they root around and help turn over the soil. The Countryside Regeneration Trust is a national charity promoting nature-friendly farming to help reverse the biodiversity decline and combat climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerriann McLackland, the CRT’s head of estates, said: “The pigs will really be helping us out. Pigs can play a key role in regenerative farming practices as their foraging behaviour creates areas of bare ground so that a wider range of plant species can be established, helping to create a greater diversity of wildlife.

Tango and Sprite are Mangalitza pigs, instantly recognisable by their golden curls

“We are delighted to be able to provide a new home for these Mangalitza pigs from our neighbours at Birdworld. Managlitza’s, whilst not a British rare breed, were in danger of extinction as recently as 1993 and seeing them supporting both farming and conservation is really special.”

Farmer Kayleigh Robb said she was delighted to welcome the pigs to the farm.

She said: “They will join my British saddlebacks, which are already at the farm. Pigs are a great help with regenerative farming, and they will spend the winter turning over 20 acres of arable and pasture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think they will make a great addition to Pierrepont and I’m happy to give them a home.”

Polly Bramham, living collections manager at BirdWorld, said she was delighted to see the beautiful curly-haired pigs settle into their new home at Pierrepont Farm.

She said: “They have been much loved by all our staff and extremely popular with so many Birdworld visitors, ever since they joined us as piglets three years ago.

“While they will be hugely missed, these brothers are still young and energetic, and ready for pastures new and all the adventures this will bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have a full-time job ahead of them, keeping the ground well turned and fresh to create the best grazing pastures for the gorgeous herd of Jersey cows alongside.

“Tango and Sprite are Mangalitza pigs, instantly recognisable by their golden curls, often being referred to as sheep-pigs. They have grown into fantastic, playful and extremely smart lads, forever giving the farm staff fences to fix and enrichment to create.

“Their questioning and investigative personalities have endeared them to everyone, and we are confident they will be firm favourites in their new home.”

Keep an eye out for the pigs at work when you visit Pierrepont Farm to enjoy a walk or to visit The Old Dairy courtyard and our many artisan businesses.

For more information about the Countryside Regeneration Trust and Pierrepont Farm, see www.thecrt.co.uk.