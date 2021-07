Well improved sheep trade at Saintfield

News you can trust since 1963

Police trying to locate pig after Co Down accident

Beef cows sell to £1728 at Clogher

Shortage of propionic acid is driving demand for the alkaline treatment of cereals

Keeping our children safe: it’s more than a priority

Trade on fire at the Summer Sizzler sale

478 acre NI farm goes on the market for over £850,000

NI farmer fined £25,000 following death of labourer