Welsh shearers team up for British shearing record

After 12 months of training and preparation, two Welsh Shearers are gearing up for a shearing challenge in July.

Gethin Lewis from Rhayader and Llyr Evans from Aberystwyth will be attempting the 8-Hour Two Stand British Ewe Record.

The record attempt will take place at Glan Elan, Cwmdauddwr, Rhayader, LD6 5HG, starting at 7 am on Saturday 12 July.

The Welsh Air Ambulance and Brain Tumour Research charities will be supported on the day.

Ahead of their record attempt, British Wool met with both Gethin and Llyr.

Where are you from?

Gethin: Cwmdauddwr, Rhayader, Mid Wales

Llyr: Trawsgoed, Aberystwyth

Details of your farm/shearing business

Gethin: I have grown up on Glan Elan Farm and lived there all my life. We farm over 1,000 breeding ewes and have a 60-head suckler herd - all the stock is finished on the farm.

The shearing business is in partnership with my friend Ryan and was passed down to us in 2022 from Oliver Rees, whom I started shearing when I left college at the age of 17. Our shearing season begins in mid-May and finishes just after the Royal Welsh Show.

I have shorn in Norway for 5 seasons, and attained the shearing run there from Ross Thompson in 2023.

Llyr: I live on the home farm of Hendre Rhys , and we have about 300 ewes, which are Romney and Aberfields. We also rear a few calves The shearing season starts early shearing down in Dorset at the end of April for Henry Mayo. This continues until the beginning of June, and at that point I return home shearing for my father, Gerallt, and do a few days for Gethin and Ryan as well. In previous years I have worked in Scotland shearing for William Dickson in the Borders for 3 years, and also once for Matthew Seed in Turriff, Aberdeen. I also enjoy travelling the world shearing and have completed six seasons in New Zealand for Brendan Mahony and in Norway for four seasons in the autumn, and also three in the spring I have also shorn in Denmark with my father a few times.

Personal and Professional Achievements

Gethin: There are many, but winning the Champion Shearer of Wales at the Royal Welsh in 2023 & 2024 and representing Wales for three seasons in New Zealand, being a part of the first ever Welsh test match team to win on New Zealand soil with Llyr Jones are up there as highlights for me. Others would include winning the Great Yorkshire Show and Llysfasi Shears in 2023, as well as winning the Welsh Lamb Circuit Final in the same year at Cwmdauddwr Shears. I have been a part of the Welsh speed shearing team for two seasons, winning speed shear test matches in New Zealand and in Australia at the Wagga Wagga Speed Shear in 2024. Since the summer of 2025, I have also been a shearing instructor, which I enjoy.

One of my biggest personal gains from being within the shearing industry is that I’ve met so many new people who all want to help one another. I’m grateful to have made some lifelong friends and memories in various countries, all with shearing at the forefront.

Llyr: I have attended several British Wool shearing courses, which I’d recommend to anyone wishing to learn or develop their shearing skills. Other achievements would include making a few intermediate finals in New Zealand in 2019-20. I have shorn a few tallies in the UK and New Zealand, including 734 in 9 hours as well as qualified for a few open finals in the UK. I feel very fortunate to have shorn with many excellent shearers, meeting lots of good people, and making great friends and memories.

Tell us what motivated you to attempt the record

Gethin: Since being involved with Nick Greaves and Llyr Jones' 9-hour lamb record in 2022, it inspired me to want to attempt one myself. So, in 2023, we set out a Personal Best/Tally Day to see if I could shear 700 in 9 hours. I managed to shear 737, which motivated me further to try a record attempt with Llyr Evans, who shorn a tally of 734 in 2024.

Llyr: I have helped with several records and enjoyed being involved and supporting the attempt. I always enjoy being surrounded by hard-working people, which makes me push myself a bit more to get to their level

Advice to up-and-coming shearers

Gethin: Work hard, get your gear and grinding correct from the start. Always ask for help and advice, as every day is a school day. Get out to New Zealand for a shearing season as soon as you can and really enjoy the learning process every season.

Llyr: Work hard, but make sure you enjoy yourself at the same time Go on a shearing course as these are an excellent way to learn and continually improve.

Proudest moment in shearing

Gethin: Winning Champion Shearer of Wales in 2023 and retaining the title in 2024 to remain in the Welsh test team for another 12 months.

Llyr: Having a good group of friends who are willing to help me achieve my goal.

Who has been your inspiration?

Gethin: I have watched, shorn with, learned from, and become friends with some of the best shearers in both the UK and the World over the years, I couldn’t just pick one.

Llyr: My father has been a big influence in getting me into shearing and letting me travel all around the World. There are so many other people I have worked with who have given me a lot of help and guidance over the years. It’s impossible to pick one from so many great people.