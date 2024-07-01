Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Limousin bulls ready to work were the order of the day at the breed sale on Wednesday 26 June 2024.

A limited but great quality selection of bulls were forward and the day’s trading saw a clearance of 68% for 17 sold, to an average of £5753/head, up £155/head on the year and £907/head from two years ago.

Hitting the day’s top price of 18,000gns was senior bull Westpit Omaha for Mr C Ridley of the Haltcliffe herd, Wigton.

Bred by Messrs A & J Gammie of the Wespit herd, Laurencekirk, Omaha is by Ampertaine Foreman out of Brockhurst Holy (a daughter of Wilodge Vantastic/Brockhurst Bolshoi) and has been the stock bull in the Haltcliffe herd since he was purchased privately at 17 months of age in 2019.

Westpit Omaha. (Pic: MacGregor Photography)

He has had considerable breeding success in the time since, producing multiple animals that have gone on to sell for five figure sums, topping at 32,000gns for Haltcliffe Raquel purchased by the Drumhilla herd in 2021.

With Myostatin F94L/Q204X and calving EBVs in the Top 10% of the breed, keen bidding saw him knocked down to the Pabo pedigree herd of WP Hughes and Sons, Fferam Gyd, Anglesey.

A further senior entry took the second leading price of the day.

Frogmore Ronaldo, a 2020-born bull, was offered for sale by the Norman Farming Company (Norman herd) and ran to 12,000gns for commercial buyer Messrs G&P Middleton, Low House Farm, Sedburgh.

Frogmore Ronaldo. (Pic: MacGregor Photography)

Bred by Chris White of the Frogmore herd in Gloucestershire, Ronaldo was originally sold to the Norman herd at the Carlisle February 2022 sale for 15000gns.

He has Myostatin F94L/F94L and also has calving traits in the Top 10% and 1% of the breed and is sired by Ampertaine Magnum out of dam Foxhillfarm Oriel (a daughter of Ampertaine Gigolo/Foxhillfarm Gracie).

Other leading prices:

Lot 3: Tabasco, Messrs Ridley, Haltcliffe – 6000gns

Lot 30: Glenrock Unionjack, Messrs S&T Illingworth – 5500gns

Lot 10: Ringway Torino, Mr PJ Henshall – 5000gns

Lot 15: Wilodge Topnotch, Wilodge- 5000gns