What is the closed spreading period for chemical fertiliser and are there any exceptions to the closed spreading period?

What is the closed spreading period?

The Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) prohibits the application of fertilisers during the months when plant growth is lowest and the risk of nutrient runoff is highest.

Applying nutrients to grass or crops that are not growing can lead to valuable nutrients leaching or running off into waterways. This period is called a closed spreading period. The closed spreading period for all types of chemical fertiliser is midnight 15 September 2024 to midnight 31 January 2025.

Are there any exceptions to the closed spreading period?

Blue green algae stretching along the shoreline of the River Bann estuary between Coleraine and Portstewart at the weekend. Photo taken at the townland of Dooeybeg, close to the Cranagh outside Coleraine.

Yes, there are two exceptions to the closed spreading period for chemical fertiliser; these are:

- where there is a demonstrable requirement for chemical fertiliser for crops other than grass; and

- application of chemical potassium fertiliser to grassland.

Demonstrable arable/horticultural crop requirement for chemical fertilisers

Different types of chemical fertiliser can be applied to some crops other than grass during the closed period, if a crop need can be demonstrated. For example, winter cabbages may require a nitrogen top dressing and, on soils at P or K Index 0 and 1, cereal crops may require phosphate and/or potash at sowing. However, an autumn grass re-seed or winter sown cereal does not require nitrogen fertiliser at sowing.

There is no need to notify NIEA about chemical fertiliser applications because of demonstrable crop need, but it is advisable, in case of inspection, to keep a note for your records of the type and amount of fertiliser applied and the reasoning for it.

Application of chemical potassium (K) fertiliser to grassland

Potassium is supplied to growing crops as potash (K2O). There is no closed period for application of chemical potash fertiliser to grassland (provided it is not blended with nitrogen or phosphorus fertiliser).

Water quality status

Targets were set in 2000 for rivers and lakes in Northern Ireland to achieve ‘good’ status by 2027. The latest report showed that only one third had ‘good’ status, representing no improvement since 2015. Since 2015, enhanced monitoring requirements have been introduced, such as the inclusion of new ‘priority substances’. Because of this enhanced monitoring, it is now the case that no lakes or rivers in Northern Ireland currently have ‘good’ status. While all sectors are responsible for water quality issues and need to act, agriculture could do better, and a focus is needed to show greater improvements over the next few years otherwise further restrictions could be imposed. A key focus will be the amount of phosphorus used on farms in animal feed and fertiliser.

Nutrient Management Planning

Nutrient management planning is key to using manures and fertilisers sustainably. CAFRE Nutrient Management Training is available as part of the provision for the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme. All farmers can complete this training now, available at: www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training