When wild garlic flower heads have turned to buds they can be pickled

In the meantime wild garlic is coming to an end. Walking through Downhill Forest last weekend the banks of the stream that runs through it were a sea of white flowers from this wonderfully pungent and free plant. The leaves can still be used and in a couple of weeks the flower heads will have turned to buds that can be pickled and used to add garlicky flavours later in the year. While the verdant leaves are still here I like to whizz them into a butter. Boil a chopped shallot with some dry local cider and then blend into soft butter with a good handful of the garlic chopped. You can use this to serve with grilled steak, chicken, pork or vegetables, to toss into pasta, sauté potatoes or risotto – the world is your oyster. Here I’ve used it to rub over a roast chicken. As it cooks it imparts a lovely colour and aroma and then you’re left with some wonderful cooking juices. The juices are combined with onion, cream, cheese and parsley in a cannellini bean gratin that’s topped with more cheese and crumbs to bubbly golden deliciousness.

Another free commodity that’s at its best now is gorse or the whin bush. Recently I’ve been developing my own gin in collaboration with Giants Basalt Rock distillery. One of the botanicals I’m using is whin. In the past month I’ve learnt a lot about this plant. Firstly wear gloves when picking to avoid scrapes. Also the morning whin has a lovely coconut scent that imparts a smoothness to the gin. One other thing I’ve learned is how much it weighs. I needed 250g for the first batch of gin and had picked what I thought would amount to that. I skipped back to the car, put them on the scales and they weighed 33g….If you’re at the Balmoral Show today I’ll be in the Food NI tent cooking with Cavanagh Eggs, compering the food theatre and on hand to give out samples of the gin.

Whin flowers can be used as a garnish or you can add them to salads, in flat breads as a flavouring or here infused into a sugar syrup that colours and sweetens whipped cream. Traditionally whin flowers would have been used to colour eggs at Easter and the same principle works here. It’s used to accompany a rhubarb meringue cake. You dot a sponge cake mixture with rhubarb that’s been tossed in sugar for about half an hour then top with meringue that has some ground almond folded in. When its fully baked you have cake, rhubarb and meringue – a triple win. Add the whin cream to bring the whole thing together.

Wild Garlic