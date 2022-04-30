When you grow herbs you open up a world of sense, taste and colour

The Skeffington family occupied this imposing setting on the banks of the Sixmilewater river from 1610.

A fire destroyed the actual castle in 1922 but the gardens have been lovingly restored and are the ideal location for this world class horticultural event.

Its home to a marvellous herb garden that’s landscaped in the Anglo-Dutch style in keeping with how a typical country house kitchen garden would have been in the 1700’s. There’s an aromatic raised bed with oregano, angelica, chervil, rosemary, borage and sage among the varieties grown. Their medicinal bed includes feverfew, lovage, comfrey, lemon balm and wormwood. Herbs have been used to treat ailments for thousands of years. The Greek doctor Hippocrates noted 400 herbs in general use in the 5th century. In 1597 John Gerard wrote of “Syrupp made of the floures of borrage comforteth the heart, purgeth melancholy and quieteth the phrenticke or lunaticke person” in his book “General Historie of Plantes”. Nowadays we use borage to garnish a traditional Pimm’s Cocktail. Its cornflower blue hued flowers are a lovely aromatic garnish to salads and desserts too.

When you buy herbs in supermarkets the options are limited and frankly a bit boring. When you grow herbs yourself, you open up a whole new world of sense, taste and colour. I’m no gardener but the lovage in a pot, at my back door, is flourishing despite my neglect – the wet weather here isn’t all bad...The herb itself has a taste like a slightly bitter, intense celery and is a great addition to tomato based recipes or as a dressing on its own. In the recipe here its whizzed into a strained yoghurt and served with a rye crispbreads to dip.

At this time of year I love finding pockets of herbs in soil that was desolate a couple of months ago. Fennel was the first to appear and it’s a delicious addition to fish dishes and lovely added to a roast pork joint with some apples.

Sweet Cicely, with its fern like fronds is also growing well. It’s naturally sweet and works well added to tangy rhubarb or plums. You won’t find these herbs in any supermarkets. Go to a garden centre to pick them up. They’ll provide you with lots of different flavours throughout the summer. They’re the gift that keeps giving as they’ll replenish themselves after you’ve cut what you need.

The other recipe this week is for herb and cheese rolls with roast garlic butter. Filling the dough with cheese and whatever herbs you like. When they’re baked and golden from the oven, brush them with the roast garlic butter.