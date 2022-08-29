Where is the support for small scale renewables?

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their use has long been identified as a form of ‘green energy’ and have proved popular to some of our members over the last 15 years.

Despite financial support for small scale renewable energy generation (known as the NIRO) ending for all technologies in 2017, as well as a lack spare grid capacity, subsequent astronomic connection charges and planning obstacles, the NI land-based sector now produces enough renewable energy to power up to 150,000 homes.

With energy prices hitting record levels, I have been inundated by calls from local farmers this year wanting to know more about the viability of installing solar PV on their farm buildings.

With on-farm energy costs hitting record levels, landowners are taking a different look at how renewables could be introduced to their farms, with more focus on self-sufficiency.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) have long advocated the integration of small-scale renewable generation in the drive towards better energy efficiency, with the majority of the energy produced being used on farms.

The long-awaited Northern Ireland (NI) Energy Strategy was launched nine months ago and to date, it has provided no indication as to what future support for small scale renewables would look like.

Yet, we are being challenged to get 80 percent of the electricity generated in NI from renewables.

With the cost-of-living crisis and pressure on agriculture to adapt to climate change, the first step for government should be to establish the development of a support framework which could enable homes, businesses, farms and communities to install renewable generation for their own consumption and receive a payment for any residual electricity they export to the grid.

Compare and contrast to what is happening in the Republic of Ireland, particularly relevant considering the fact that the electricity grid operates on an all-island basis. Here such a support framework was approved in late 2021.

The Micro-generation Support Scheme (MSS) aims to help homes and businesses develop renewable energy and marks an important step on the energy transition journey.

It is targeting support for 380MW of installed micro-generation capacity, to contribute to the target of up to 2.5GW of solar renewables under their own legislative target.

Depending on panel size, that equates to over one million solar panels, on approximately 70,000 buildings. Furthermore, one of the key parts to the MSS is the Clean Export Guarantee (CEG) tariff.

The CEG allows participants to receive remuneration from their electricity supplier for all excess renewable electricity exported to the grid.

The price paid (per kWh) will be a competitive market rate from their electricity supplier. Crucially, CEG will be available to both new and existing small-scale generators up to 400kW, subject to the eligibility criteria set by a regulator and applicants will need to have a suitable network export grid connection and a Smart meter.

Back to NI. Support is crucial for the sustainable roll out of small-scale renewables regardless of the current energy price.

Both to spur buy-in from participants but also to grease the economics of operation, as projected breakeven period would be shortened with some form of assistance.

Another area where support is needed is planning. Currently in NI, the planning process for small scale renewables is in need of a drastic overhaul and the UFU will be pressing for more permitted development rights for small scale solar and easier planning permission process for larger on-farm projects.

With the Republic of Ireland pressing ahead, micro/small scale renewables remains unsupported in NI.

With an already optimistic 80 percent target looming over us with no clear support mechanism in place to give us a fighting chance of achieving it.

Furthermore, with farming under pressure to further illustrate its green credentials, this is very frustrating for those wanting to invest in green technology.

Micro/small scale renewables can play a key role in empowering and driving forward engagement and participation in energy transition.