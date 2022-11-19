Where you can find the Rural Chaplain

You are welcome to speak to them in confidence.

They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.

Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.

Rural Chaplain

Saturday 19th November - Jubliee Farm - Consultation on Theology, Church and Farming

Sunday 20th November - "How's the Form?" - Rathfriland Young Farmers' Club Hall - 7pm. With Rural Support and Healthand Safety Executive Christian Union.

William Sayers, who was involved in a serious farm accident, will speak about the help Jesus has been to him. Guest speaker - Rev John Torrens (member of the Rural Chaplaincy Panel).

Everyone welcome.

Tuesday 22nd November - Coping With the Pressures of Farming (Rural Support). Kilmorey Arms Hotel, Kilkeel - 7.30pm

Wednesday 23rd November - Markethill Livestock Market (evening) - sheep

Friday 25th November - Rathfriland Co-op (daytime) - cattle