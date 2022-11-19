News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Where you can find the Rural Chaplain

Kenny, Jim, or Tyrrell plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

You are welcome to speak to them in confidence.

They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.

Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.

Rural Chaplain

Most Popular

Saturday 19th November - Jubliee Farm - Consultation on Theology, Church and Farming

Sunday 20th November - "How's the Form?" - Rathfriland Young Farmers' Club Hall - 7pm. With Rural Support and Healthand Safety Executive Christian Union.

William Sayers, who was involved in a serious farm accident, will speak about the help Jesus has been to him. Guest speaker - Rev John Torrens (member of the Rural Chaplaincy Panel).

Everyone welcome.

Advertisement

Tuesday 22nd November - Coping With the Pressures of Farming (Rural Support). Kilmorey Arms Hotel, Kilkeel - 7.30pm

Wednesday 23rd November - Markethill Livestock Market (evening) - sheep

Friday 25th November - Rathfriland Co-op (daytime) - cattle

Saturday 26th November - Hilltown Farmers' Attested Sales (daytime) - sheep

Jesus