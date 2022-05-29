Where you can find the Rural Chaplain this week

You are welcome to speak to them in confidence.
They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.
Kenny’s phone number is 07938488372.
Saturday 28th May - Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) - weanlings, stores, sucklers
Wednesday 1st June - Markethill Livestock Market (evening) - sheep
Thursday 2nd June - Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (evening) - sheep
Friday 3rd June - Rathfriland Co-op (daytime) - cattle
Saturday 4th June - Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) - sheep
Saturday 4th June - Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) - cattle (Jim)