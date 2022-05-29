Where you can find the Rural Chaplain this week

PCI chaplain Kenny or Jim plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.

Sunday, 29th May 2022, 2:00 pm

You are welcome to speak to them in confidence.

They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.

Kenny’s phone number is 07938488372.

Saturday 28th May - Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) - weanlings, stores, sucklers

Wednesday 1st June - Markethill Livestock Market (evening) - sheep

Thursday 2nd June - Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (evening) - sheep

Friday 3rd June - Rathfriland Co-op (daytime) - cattle

Saturday 4th June - Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) - sheep

Saturday 4th June -  Hilltown Farmers’  Attested Sales (daytime) - cattle (Jim)