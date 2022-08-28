News you can trust since 1963
Where you can find the Rural Chaplain this week

Kenny, Jim, or Tyrrell plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 10:00 am

You are welcome to speak to them in confidence.

They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.

Kenny’s phone number is 07938488372.

Saturday 27th August - Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) - sheep

Saturday 27th August - Hilltown Farmers Attested Sales (daytime) - cattle

Monday 29th August - Downpatrick Co-op (evening) - cattle

Tuesday 30th August - Rathfriland Co-op (evening) - sheep

Thursday 1st September - Hilltown Farmers  Attested Sales (evening) - sheep

Saturday 3rd September - Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) - Weanlings, Stores, Sucklers