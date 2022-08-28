Where you can find the Rural Chaplain this week
Kenny, Jim, or Tyrrell plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.
By The Newsroom
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 10:00 am
You are welcome to speak to them in confidence.
They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.
Kenny’s phone number is 07938488372.
Saturday 27th August - Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) - sheep
Saturday 27th August - Hilltown Farmers Attested Sales (daytime) - cattle
Monday 29th August - Downpatrick Co-op (evening) - cattle
Tuesday 30th August - Rathfriland Co-op (evening) - sheep
Thursday 1st September - Hilltown Farmers Attested Sales (evening) - sheep
Saturday 3rd September - Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) - Weanlings, Stores, Sucklers