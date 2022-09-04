Where you can find the Rural Chaplain this week
Kenny, Jim, or Tyrrell plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 11:00 am
You are welcome to speak to them in confidence.
They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.
Kenny’s phone number is 07938488372.
Saturday 3rd September - Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) - Weanlings, Stores, Sucklers
Tuesday 6th September - Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) – fat cows, dairy stock, dropped calves
Thursday 8th September – Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (evening) – sheep
Friday 9th September – Rathfriland Co-op (daytime) – cattle
Saturday 10th September - Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) – cattle