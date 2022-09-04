News you can trust since 1963
Where you can find the Rural Chaplain this week

Kenny, Jim, or Tyrrell  plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 11:00 am

You are welcome to speak to them in confidence.

They are here to care for farmers and farming  families from any background.

Kenny’s phone number is 07938488372.

Saturday 3rd September - Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) - Weanlings, Stores, Sucklers

Tuesday 6th September - Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) – fat cows, dairy stock, dropped calves

Thursday 8th September – Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (evening) – sheep

Friday 9th September – Rathfriland Co-op (daytime) – cattle

Saturday 10th September - Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) – cattle