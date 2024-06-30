Whole cropping cereals in 2024 – the clock is ticking
and live on Freeview channel 276
Given the backdrop of agriculture in Northern Ireland coming out of the 2023/24 feeding season with almost zero silage stocks, the demand from dairy and beef farmers for what is a high-value, winter forage will be strong over the coming months.
While many winter cereals have been transformed by the recent few weeks of decent weather, there remains another cohort of crops that never really recovered from the absolute pounding they took last autumn and winter.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Individual growers can decide on how best to manage their individual crops. But if whole cropping is deemed to be the best option then the time to put the required plans in place is right now.
For whole crop silages to deliver the highest levels of nutritional value, they must be put in the clamp when the grains are at the ‘soft dough’ stage.
Using a proven additive on whole crop forages is also strongly recommended, for two reasons: to deliver a good fermentation and to ensure optimal levels of aerobic stability.
Last year saw Alltech introduce its Egalis® range of silage inoculants. The new products bring together the company’s decades of expertise in fermentation, utilising bacterial strains specifically selected to maximise nutrient and dry matter protection.
The new brand range includes Egalis®Stability.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This proven inoculant acts to inhibit the growth of yeasts and moulds and helps to enhance the stability of the silage during feeding. It is formulated using Lactiplantibacillus plantarum and Pediococcus pentosaceus in combination with the highly antifungal agent, potassium sorbate.
Alltech’s Aislínn Campbell commented: “The sorbate gets to work immediately. Wholecrop silages will ferment relatively easily. This is because they are inherently high in sugars and low in protein.
“As a consequence, the level of bacteria needed to improve the fermentation is low. However the bigger issue is that of potential aerobic spoilage at feed-out.
“Potassium sorbate specifically inhibits yeasts and moulds and will improve aerobic stability.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whole crop forages tend to be higher dry matter, so the amount of acetic acid produced by heterofermentative lactic acid bacteria naturally, is not high enough to control the spoilage of yeasts and moulds.
Aislínn Campbell again: “However, Egalis®Stability applies enough sorbate to inhibit the yeasts and moulds directly irrespective of the forage dry matter.
“In addition, the potassium sorbate begins to inhibit the growth of the yeasts almost immediately once the clamp is sealed,”
Aislínn further explained.
“This can mean the clamp can be opened sooner, if it is essential to do this. Obviously it is better if possible to leave the clamp sealed for as long as possible.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
She concluded: “It is critical with whole crop to ensure a short chop length, two centimetres or less, and to ensure good compaction.
“Good clamp face management at feed out is also critically important.
“No additive will improve aerobic stability of long chop poorly consolidated whole crop silage that is fed out poorly.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.