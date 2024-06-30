Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The option of whole cropping winter barley – but more likely – winter wheat may well be a thought in many arable and livestock farmers’ minds right now.

Given the backdrop of agriculture in Northern Ireland coming out of the 2023/24 feeding season with almost zero silage stocks, the demand from dairy and beef farmers for what is a high-value, winter forage will be strong over the coming months.

While many winter cereals have been transformed by the recent few weeks of decent weather, there remains another cohort of crops that never really recovered from the absolute pounding they took last autumn and winter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Individual growers can decide on how best to manage their individual crops. But if whole cropping is deemed to be the best option then the time to put the required plans in place is right now.

Alltech's Aislinn Campbell walking crops of winter wheat earlier this week. (Pic: Freelance)

For whole crop silages to deliver the highest levels of nutritional value, they must be put in the clamp when the grains are at the ‘soft dough’ stage.

Using a proven additive on whole crop forages is also strongly recommended, for two reasons: to deliver a good fermentation and to ensure optimal levels of aerobic stability.

Last year saw Alltech introduce its Egalis® range of silage inoculants. The new products bring together the company’s decades of expertise in fermentation, utilising bacterial strains specifically selected to maximise nutrient and dry matter protection.

The new brand range includes Egalis®Stability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This proven inoculant acts to inhibit the growth of yeasts and moulds and helps to enhance the stability of the silage during feeding. It is formulated using Lactiplantibacillus plantarum and Pediococcus pentosaceus in combination with the highly antifungal agent, potassium sorbate.

Alltech’s Aislínn Campbell commented: “The sorbate gets to work immediately. Wholecrop silages will ferment relatively easily. This is because they are inherently high in sugars and low in protein.

“As a consequence, the level of bacteria needed to improve the fermentation is low. However the bigger issue is that of potential aerobic spoilage at feed-out.

“Potassium sorbate specifically inhibits yeasts and moulds and will improve aerobic stability.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whole crop forages tend to be higher dry matter, so the amount of acetic acid produced by heterofermentative lactic acid bacteria naturally, is not high enough to control the spoilage of yeasts and moulds.

Aislínn Campbell again: “However, Egalis®Stability applies enough sorbate to inhibit the yeasts and moulds directly irrespective of the forage dry matter.

“In addition, the potassium sorbate begins to inhibit the growth of the yeasts almost immediately once the clamp is sealed,”

Aislínn further explained.

“This can mean the clamp can be opened sooner, if it is essential to do this. Obviously it is better if possible to leave the clamp sealed for as long as possible.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She concluded: “It is critical with whole crop to ensure a short chop length, two centimetres or less, and to ensure good compaction.

“Good clamp face management at feed out is also critically important.