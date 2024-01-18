Why an insurance broker is here to help protect your farm business
For farmers, the daily demands of running a farm can sometimes overshadow the importance of reviewing exactly the type of protection that is currently in place and understanding the financial consequences if cover is not adequate.
At AbbeyAutoline, we pride ourselves in understanding the business of farming.
For agricultural risks, there are two routes for clients to obtain insurance cover. The first one is by dealing directly with an insurer through a tied agency network, i.e. only selling products for one insurer, the other is to deal with an insurance broker.
An insurance broker does not underwrite the risk, but instead arranges cover on the client’s behalf. The role of the broker is to find the right cover, the most competitive premium, and the right insurer to place the business with.
When a claim occurs, the broker then presents the claim to the insurer on behalf of the client and will keep the client up to date with the progress of this until a satisfactory settlement is reached.
All insurance brokers are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, who lay down stringent rules as to how they conduct business for their clients.
It’s our job, as an insurance broker, to use our expertise to advise clients on the types of cover available and help them make informed choices on the cover they require for their business.
AbbeyAutoline’s Specialist Farm Insurance Team has access to the top UK farm insurers who distribute their products to the broker markets. This means we can present a risk for quotation on behalf of our farmers to a wide range of insurers helping obtain the most appropriate cover and competitive premiums to match the specific needs of our clients.
We can insure a wide range of risks such as farm business combined, tractors, 4X4, private cars and quads.
If you have not reviewed your insurances recently and you feel you would like to discuss your current insurance arrangements with us, our dedicated Agricultural Team will be happy to speak with you.
For further information or advice please contact the specialist Farm Team at AbbeyAutoline, 08000 66 55 44 or visit https://www.abbeyautoline.co.uk/farm-insurance