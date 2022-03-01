Why is Rare Breed not on TV tonight? Here’s when it will be back and its new time

In fact, the popular series is taking a break for the next couple of weeks.

The hugely successful Rare Breed returned with its 10th series in January, giving an insight into the ups and downs of 14 families from across Northern Ireland over the course of their year.

As well as a host of new faces, the latest series has been revisiting some familiar figures to catch up with developments on their farms.

Rare Breed takes viewers into the heart of the farming world, giving a unique insight into one of Northern Ireland’s largest and oldest industries.

The 10th year of the series features several farming families including a dairy farm in Hillsborough; a potato grower in Downpatrick; and a beef and sheep enterprise in County Antrim.

The series follows a young shepherdess who farms on the mountains of County Down; a pig farmer in Limavady; and a newly-engaged couple on their farm in County Tyrone.

Speaking ahead of the new series, Tony Curry, programmes editor at UTV, said: “Rare Breed – A Farming Year is a firm favourite amongst UTV viewers.

“The 12 episodes take us through the year, and we see how the families continue to carry on despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic.

“The series is a fantastic mix of the traditional with the new.

“Farming is a hi-tech, highly diversified business nowadays and the families’ activities this year are a true reflection of that.”

The show will return with episode seven on Tuesday 15 March on UTV, at a new time of 8pm for the remaining instalments of the series.