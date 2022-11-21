Why not attend a taster day at Enniskillen Campus?

Alex fondly recalls his experience of attending a Taster Day at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

“As I walked into the reception at Enniskillen Campus for the Taster Day, I was greeted by members of staff. The first thing I noticed was how friendly everyone was; I was felt so welcomed.

"The reception started to fill up with other students interested in studying equine courses at college. Staff split the visiting students into groups. One group went on a tour of the college and the other group got a ‘taster’ of the lectures.

First year Equine Management Degree students visit Red Mills Horse Feed

“I went on the campus tour first. I was blown away by the equine facilities; racing, equitation, farriery and breeding the college has it all.

"As we walked around, the staff were so easy to talk to. The atmosphere was relaxed which encouraged us all to ask staff questions.

“On the second part of the tour, we got a flavour for what lectures would be like at CAFRE. I loved this idea, as it was the final box ticked on my research list. It gave me an insight into teaching and how the engaging the staff were. The information being delivered was so interesting.

"We explored the digestive system, four stages of foaling and the anatomy of a foal. We also learned about different tack and why we use it.

Alex Gilheany, BSc (Hons) Degree first year Equine Management student

"I really appreciated how practical the teaching was, which made it easier to relate to the real world.

“Looking back, attending the taster day was a very good way to get to know the other potential students.

"When we enrolled in September, we were able to make conversation by asking if they attended the day, a great ice-breaker.

“In the short time that I have been a student at CAFRE I’ve had so many different opportunities. I had never ridden racehorses before and now I am riding out each morning.

CAFRE Ennniskillen Campus first year Equine Management Degree students visit Cian O’Connor, Karlswood Stables

"I had the chance to ride one of the horses, Jet (Forpaddythecaptain) on a schooling trip to Moira Equestrian Centre. This is something I never saw myself doing as my experience was in show jumping, but I love it.

"As part of our modules of study we have been on class trips to the incredible Karlswood Stables (Meath), to meet Cian O’Connor, Red Mills (Kilkenny) and Ash Hollow Equestrian (Dromore).

“My time at CAFRE so far has surpassed my expectations and the supportive, close-knit campus has been really welcoming and made the transition from school to CAFRE seamless. If you are thinking of coming to CAFRE, you won’t regret your choice.”

Enniskillen Campus is holding a course Taster Day on Friday, November 25.

This event is aimed primarily at potential Higher Education students prior to the submission of their UCAS applications.

If you are leaving school in 2023 and are interested in pursuing a career in equine – get yourself off to a flying start and book to attend the Taster Day.

