Why not join Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust at the Game Fair 2025

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) is promising another exciting and informative display at their stand at the Game Fair at Ragley Hall on 25-27 July where they will be launching their new publication: Game For Nature – Why released gamebird management is a lifeline for declining farmland biodiversity.

The farmed landscape, which accounts for 72% of land in this country, and its symbiotic relationship with sustainable game management is the main theme this year.

Landscape-scale nature recovery is only going to be achievable if this wider farming landscape is included, and GWCT research clearly demonstrates the added benefits of best practice game management.

Another focus this year is how new and emerging technology is being used to enhance conservation work and land management – reflecting the innovative monitoring and research, which is at the heart of what the GWCT does.

Visitors to the GWCT stand will enjoy some new and inspiring features, such as a Bonsai hedge corner, a fish research display, sharing the GWCT story from 30 years of monitoring at the GWCT demonstration farm, The Allerton Project, in Leicestershire.

Dedicated research staff will be on hand to discuss their latest work, as well as having interactive displays showcasing some of the species that benefit from game and wildlife management.

the GWCT game and biodiversity advisors will also be available to offer industry-leading advice on a wide range of topics – such as agri-environment schemes, natural capital assessments, wildlife surveys, and all aspects of game management.

The GWCT will have a range of prominent trust publications available, and the GWCT shop will selling branded merchandise including caps, badges, water bottles, gifts and Christmas cards.

They will also be taking part in talks in the Carter Jonas theatre. Keep an eye on the programme, which promises to feature exciting contributions on topics such as farming and best practice gamebird releasing – all highlighting the GWCT core principle of collaboration to achieve a good result across the majority landscape of the UK.

On Saturday 26 July we will also be joined by Richard Negus, who will be signing copies of his new book “Words From The Hedge”.

In the afternoon we will be introducing the new GWCT Ambassadors, who came onboard this year. They are working hard to spread the message to a wider and younger audience about all the incredible work the trust’s scientists, advisors and support staff are undertaking, day in and day out, across the county.

Visitors to the GWCT stand are also welcome to enjoy some light refreshments in their garden area throughout the weekend, so why not come and say hello and grab a coffee with them?

Get 10% off selected Game Fair tickets by entering the code GWCT10 when you book your tickets here.

As a show exclusive GWCT have partnered with Taylor’s Port to offer a collector’s edition bottle of Taylor’s 20-Year-Old Tawny Port to new members. This five-litre bottle could be yours simply by joining the GWCT. Anyone who becomes a member via one of the GWCT recruiters during The Game Fair will be automatically entered into this exciting raffle.

If you already are a member, you can enter the raffle for just £5 to have a chance to win this extraordinary bottle of Taylor’s Port.

The raffle winner will be announced on Sunday at 3pm at the GWCT Stand. If the winner is not present, they will be contacted after the show.