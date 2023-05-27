Why not make time for lunch, relax with some good food to eat?

It’s an international organisation, active in over 300 countries, that celebrates “good, clean and fair” food. It has nothing to do with slow cooking in a casserole but more about an emphasis on slow growing without the use of pesticides, slow growth of animals without excessive growth hormones - back to the way our grandparents produced food. Slow Food UK have launched a “Time for Lunch” initiative suggesting that you make time for lunch and enjoy all the benefits of relaxing with something good to eat. In this country people only take lunch on 11 out of their 20 working days each month and when they do, up to 80% snatch a bite at their desk.

The campaign invites you to set aside every Thursday this June to make ‘Time for Lunch’. And it’s not just for the office workers, they’re encouraging everyone to join in. Take time to have lunch with a friend, partner or loved one. Maybe re-connect with someone you haven’t seen for a while. Invite the neighbours round. Transform lunchtime at your school, or senior’s home. Take your lunch into the garden, park, visit a restaurant, a canteen, or just sit around the kitchen table. It’s not the venue that matters, it’s the time out.

Taking time means you’ll enjoy your food more, and enjoy the pleasures of breaking bread with others. A healthy contrast to eating quickly while distracted or doing other things, which might well lead to eating more than you need. Take some time and you’ll experience more of the flavours, textures, and smells of the food you eat. Your food will become more interesting. You can check out www.slowfooduk.org.uk for more information.

Pictured at the trade launch of Slow Food Causeway in 2021 is chef Paula McIntyre. Picture: Francine Montgomery/Excalibur Press

Piadina bread is an Italian flatbread you can make at home and fill with virtually anything you like. The dough is made with plain flour, oil, salt and baking powder and kneaded for 10 minutes. Leave it to rest for half an hour then roll into a thin round and cook on a dry pan until golden on each side. You can roll it up and fill with cold meats, cheeses, hummus, the world is your oyster here. Here I’ve added a recipe for a cannellini bean spread. Blend a tin of the beans with basil, fried garlic and onion, parmesan and some oil. I’ve suggested some sliced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and slices of salami but it’s entirely up to your personal taste. Perfect for a takeaway lunch to share.