Widow of Northern Irish entrepreneur Denis Lynn calls for new law to tackle 'quad bike death traps'

Christine Lynn has written to UK transport secretary Mark Harper and authorities in Belfast calling for quad bike safety rules to keep pace with Australia, where roll bars are now a legal requirement.

Christine’s late husband died nearly two years ago in an accident on their estate in County Down, Northern Ireland. The founder of Finnebrogue and acclaimed as one of the UK’s most successful entrepreneurs, Denis Lynn was a regular user of quad bikes, but was crushed by his when it rolled over at low speed in May 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christine commented: “My late husband Denis, a regular user of a quad bike on our Finnebrogue estate, died in May 2021 following an accident at low speed. I now deem it my responsibility to do what I can to stop an accident like this happening again to another family.

The King samples some of the products from the Good Little Company along with Denis Lynn from Finnebrogue during a visit to the Downpatrick artisan company in 2019. Photo by Aaron McCracken

“Denis was a loving husband and father. He left behind me and his four daughters, including Ciara, who was 17 that spring Sunday evening on the farm when she witnessed her dad have his accident. Nothing will bring Denis back; not to us, or the Finnebrogue family which he left behind. We will forever remember the extraordinary achievements which established him as one of the UK’s leading entrepreneurs and changed so many lives for the better.

“But one thing we would all like to ensure is that nobody else suffers Denis’ fate. I know if Denis were still here today - and it was one of his daughters who had been in an accident - he would not rest until we strengthened health and safety rules for quad bikes and increased public awareness into the risks they pose.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christine said she was “shocked to learn” the UK has slipped behind Australia, where roll bars are mandatory on quad bikes.

“If there were roll bars on Denis’ bike, he would still be with us. It also seems scandalous that anybody can ride a quad bike off road without a licence - and that in England, Scotland and Wales you don’t have to wear a helmet. These vehicles will continue to be death traps without additional safety measures,” she added.

Mrs Lynn has received the backing of former First Minister, Dame Arlene Foster, who said: “There is no reason why roll bars should not be fitted to quad bikes as standard practice, especially if it can save lives. I strongly support Christine in this campaign.”

Baroness Ritchie of Downpatrick, a neighbour of the Lynn family, has also added her support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I support Christine and the Lynn family with the campaign to review the safety laws into quad bikes and will be raising this in parliamentary questions in the House of Lords,” she said.