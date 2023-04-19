Wife of Co Down mountaineer Noel Hanna arrives in Kathmandu to 'bring him home'

Lynne Hanna shared an update on social media this morning to say Noel had passed away at Camp Four on Annapurna after a successful summit.

“He returned to the tent, took some hot soup and fell asleep never to awaken again,” Lynne said.

“No drama, no big story, it was his time to go and he died in the Himalayas – what better place for my Mountain Man. Sleep well Noel.”

An image of Noel shared on his website, http://noelhanna.com/

The Dromara man had become the first person from the island of Ireland to reach the summit of the 10th highest mountain in the world, Mount Annapurna, before he sadly passed away during the descent.

During his illustrious career, Noel made it to the top of Mount Everest 10 times.

Many people have paid tribute to the endurance athlete over the past 24 hours, including his former secondary school, Dromore High.

“Today we heard the news that a past student of Dromore High, Noel Hanna, had tragically died while making a descent from Annapurna, the 10th highest mountain in the world,” they said.

“Noel had scaled Mount Everest 10 times in his career and returned to school on a number of occasions to recount his adventures. Whilst a student at the school he had a reputation for being a ‘treat to teach’ and was known for his smile and sense of humour.

“Noel has also been described as, ‘humble’ and ‘a legend’ and we extend our very genuine condolences to the entire Hanna family circle believing with others that part of his legacy will be found in the inspiration he has given to others.”

Dromara Village Football Club have also extended their sympathies to Noel's family.

The club said: “Noel played for the club back in the 90s and was a tenacious footballer and he certainly carried them skills into his mountaineering career, in which he became a local legend and very well respected all over the world.