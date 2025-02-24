Wight family gimmer is champion at Lanark annual show and sale of Blackface females
Leading the trade, was the champion, a gimmer from the Wight family at Midlock, Crawford, which had earlier been picked out as best in show by judge Hazel Brown, Birthwood, Biggar. A daughter of £75,000 Dyke, this gimmer is out of a ewe by £60,000 Loughash, and sold in lamb to £24,000 Nunnerie, due with a single. She was one of three to sell to Robert and Iain Shaw, Acharonich, Ardfern.
Second top, at 3300gns, was the gimmer that stood second prize to the champion, a daughter of £19,000 Tullykeeran, from the Wights’ Grains consignment.
Due with a single to £18,000 Dyke and out of a ewe by £6500 Auldhouseburn, she was knocked down to Alasdair and Andrew Fletcher, Laigh Hatton, Bishopton.
Making 2400gns, was the first prize ewe and reserve overall champion, a two-crop ewe from Aberuchill Estate, Comrie.
Sired by £14,000 Crossflatt and out of a ewe by McCoy, she sold carrying twins to £65,000 Auldhouseburn, to online buyer, Ewan Fraser, Balgowan, Laggan.
Robert Cockburn enjoyed a steady trade for his Hill of Errol females, selling to a top of 2100gns for a gimmer by £24,000 Dyke, out of a ewe by a son of £26,000 Dalchirla.
Selling to Elliot Bowman, Port Ellen, Islay, she is carrying twins, having been served by £15,000 Dalchirla.
A gimmer from Hill of Errol reached 2000gns, selling to John Robertson, Crosswoodhill, West Calder. She’s by a £5000 Elmscleugh, out of another daughter of the son of £26,000 Dalchirla, and is also due with twins to £15,000 Dalchirla.
Another gimmer from the Grains pen sold at 2000gns, to David Morrison, Dalwyne.
She’s by £20,000 Dalwyne, out of a ewe by Stag (a home-bred son of £3000 Dyke), carrying a pair to Cyclone, which is a home-bred son of £90,000 Dalchirla.
Top for the Marshalls’ Gosland pen was 2000gns, for a gimmer by a son of £11,000 Auldhouseburn, out of a ewe by £5000 Loughash.
Due a single to £13,000 Dalchirla, she went to Messrs Williams, Bryn Henlli, Bodorgan.
Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth, also received 2000gns for a gimmer, which sold to the judge, Hazel Brown.
That one is by £15,000 Nunnerie and out of a daughter of £20,000 Allanfauld. She’s carrying triplets, having been served by £10,000 Elmscleugh.
John Murray’s Crossflatt females, from Muirkirk, topped at 1900gns, for a gimmer by McCoy Lookalike, out of a ewe by Spectre. Carrying twins to the home-bred Titan – who had 10 sons averaging £24,900 last year – this one was another to head to Acharonich, with the Shaws.
Show results:
Class 1: In-lamb aged ewe
1st 1 Aberuchill
2nd 26 Midlock
3rd 11 Crossflatt
4th 43 Orchilmore
5th 19 Hill of Errol
Class 2: In-lamb gimmer
1st 27 Midlock
2nd 7 Grains
3rd 20 Williamhope
4th 12 Crossflatt
5th 28 Midlock
Class 3: Empty ewe hogget
1st 3 Aberuchill
Champion: Lot 27 (gimmer) from J Wight and Sons, Midlock
Reserve champion: Lot 1 (aged ewe) from Aberuchill Management Ltd
