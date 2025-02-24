Wight family gimmer is champion at Lanark annual show and sale of Blackface females

Blackface females met a steady demand, with many new buyers, ensuring an 85% clearance at the association’s annual show and sale at Lawrie and Symington, Lanark, where top price was 3600gns and 30 sold to average £1,600.45.

Leading the trade, was the champion, a gimmer from the Wight family at Midlock, Crawford, which had earlier been picked out as best in show by judge Hazel Brown, Birthwood, Biggar. A daughter of £75,000 Dyke, this gimmer is out of a ewe by £60,000 Loughash, and sold in lamb to £24,000 Nunnerie, due with a single. She was one of three to sell to Robert and Iain Shaw, Acharonich, Ardfern.

Second top, at 3300gns, was the gimmer that stood second prize to the champion, a daughter of £19,000 Tullykeeran, from the Wights’ Grains consignment.

Due with a single to £18,000 Dyke and out of a ewe by £6500 Auldhouseburn, she was knocked down to Alasdair and Andrew Fletcher, Laigh Hatton, Bishopton.

Left to right: Archie Hamilton, L and S, Craig Paterson with reserve champion ewe from Aberuchill Estate, Aileen McFadzean, breed secretary, Hazel Brown, judge, Ben Wight holding the overall champion gimmer from Midlock, Sandy Smith, breed president, and Allan Wight Midlock

Making 2400gns, was the first prize ewe and reserve overall champion, a two-crop ewe from Aberuchill Estate, Comrie.

Sired by £14,000 Crossflatt and out of a ewe by McCoy, she sold carrying twins to £65,000 Auldhouseburn, to online buyer, Ewan Fraser, Balgowan, Laggan.

Robert Cockburn enjoyed a steady trade for his Hill of Errol females, selling to a top of 2100gns for a gimmer by £24,000 Dyke, out of a ewe by a son of £26,000 Dalchirla.

Selling to Elliot Bowman, Port Ellen, Islay, she is carrying twins, having been served by £15,000 Dalchirla.

A gimmer from Hill of Errol reached 2000gns, selling to John Robertson, Crosswoodhill, West Calder. She’s by a £5000 Elmscleugh, out of another daughter of the son of £26,000 Dalchirla, and is also due with twins to £15,000 Dalchirla.

Another gimmer from the Grains pen sold at 2000gns, to David Morrison, Dalwyne.

She’s by £20,000 Dalwyne, out of a ewe by Stag (a home-bred son of £3000 Dyke), carrying a pair to Cyclone, which is a home-bred son of £90,000 Dalchirla.

Top for the Marshalls’ Gosland pen was 2000gns, for a gimmer by a son of £11,000 Auldhouseburn, out of a ewe by £5000 Loughash.

Due a single to £13,000 Dalchirla, she went to Messrs Williams, Bryn Henlli, Bodorgan.

Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth, also received 2000gns for a gimmer, which sold to the judge, Hazel Brown.

That one is by £15,000 Nunnerie and out of a daughter of £20,000 Allanfauld. She’s carrying triplets, having been served by £10,000 Elmscleugh.

John Murray’s Crossflatt females, from Muirkirk, topped at 1900gns, for a gimmer by McCoy Lookalike, out of a ewe by Spectre. Carrying twins to the home-bred Titan – who had 10 sons averaging £24,900 last year – this one was another to head to Acharonich, with the Shaws.

Show results:

Class 1: In-lamb aged ewe

1st 1 Aberuchill

2nd 26 Midlock

3rd 11 Crossflatt

4th 43 Orchilmore

5th 19 Hill of Errol

Class 2: In-lamb gimmer

1st 27 Midlock

2nd 7 Grains

3rd 20 Williamhope

4th 12 Crossflatt

5th 28 Midlock

Class 3: Empty ewe hogget

1st 3 Aberuchill

Champion: Lot 27 (gimmer) from J Wight and Sons, Midlock

Reserve champion: Lot 1 (aged ewe) from Aberuchill Management Ltd