Will farmers be required to pay for TB testing? - Barton

Mrs Barton said: “This funding contributed to the costs of Tuberculosis testing which plays a major role in the NI TB Eradication Programme. If there is no money to pay for that testing will farmers be required to pay for it themselves?

“Three years ago DAERA were proposing to charge farmers for one bTB test per year, I understand that at that time suggestions of cost of bTB tests were for the first Animal £54.50, for each animal tested between two and 100 animals £2.50 each; and then for each animal tested from 101 animals £2.28 each. This could amount to considerable additional costs each year for farmers.