Will farmers be required to pay for TB testing? - Barton
Ulster Unionist spokesperson on Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs, Rosemary Barton MLA, pictured, has said she fears farmers may be required to pay for Bovine Tuberculosis (bTB) testing following the NI Finance Budget revealed no allocation of the £5.1 million required to cover the funding that DAERA will no longer have access to from the EU Fund for Disease Eradication.
Mrs Barton said: “This funding contributed to the costs of Tuberculosis testing which plays a major role in the NI TB Eradication Programme. If there is no money to pay for that testing will farmers be required to pay for it themselves?
“Three years ago DAERA were proposing to charge farmers for one bTB test per year, I understand that at that time suggestions of cost of bTB tests were for the first Animal £54.50, for each animal tested between two and 100 animals £2.50 each; and then for each animal tested from 101 animals £2.28 each. This could amount to considerable additional costs each year for farmers.
“DAERA has failed to establish practical plans that would have a significant impact towards the eradication of bTB and with this financial reduction within the budget it doesn’t bode well for making significant progress to even reduce the disease in cattle.”