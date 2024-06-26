Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The DUP’s Newry and Armagh Westminster candidate, Alderman Gareth Wilson, has said the needs of local farming and food producers must not be sacrificed in favour of “unworkable environmental targets” after this election.

Commenting, Gareth said: ‘‘Our farming industry has already made massive strides to reduce on-farm emissions through diversifying and promoting efficiency and the use of new technologies.

“Those I talk to in rural areas like Poyntzpass, Hamiltonsbawn and Newtownhamilton tell me input costs are spiralling, and with small price margins, a further wave of costly climate policies would put their livelihoods at risk. That simply isn’t acceptable.

“Investing in primary production for our food security and for our rural communities should be key priorities for DAERA. It would be devastating for the DAERA Minister to insist on a new ammonia strategy that cuts off routes for farm businesses to modernise their buildings.

The DUP’s Newry and Armagh Westminster candidate, Alderman Gareth Wilson, pictured with MLA William Irwin. (Pic: Freelance)

“The evidence is clear that such a course would decimate livestock numbers and encourage a move to cheaper food imports from places with lower standards and higher emissions. That really would be a backwards step given the outstanding quality of our local food produce.”