Wilson sounds concern on climate targets
Commenting, Gareth said: ‘‘Our farming industry has already made massive strides to reduce on-farm emissions through diversifying and promoting efficiency and the use of new technologies.
“Those I talk to in rural areas like Poyntzpass, Hamiltonsbawn and Newtownhamilton tell me input costs are spiralling, and with small price margins, a further wave of costly climate policies would put their livelihoods at risk. That simply isn’t acceptable.
“Investing in primary production for our food security and for our rural communities should be key priorities for DAERA. It would be devastating for the DAERA Minister to insist on a new ammonia strategy that cuts off routes for farm businesses to modernise their buildings.
“The evidence is clear that such a course would decimate livestock numbers and encourage a move to cheaper food imports from places with lower standards and higher emissions. That really would be a backwards step given the outstanding quality of our local food produce.”
He continued: “The DUP will fight for an increased, multi-annual farm support budget to protect farm incomes and ensure payments take account of inflation in recent years. I am also clear that any move to reduce bovine TB compensation rates would be a huge act of bad faith on the part of the minister at a time when farm families are hurting financially and in terms of their health and wellbeing because of the blight of this costly disease.’’