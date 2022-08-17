News you can trust since 1963
Wilson wins annual poultry industry award

Wilson McLeister, whose family farm near Portglenone, has won the Poultry Industry Education Trust’s annual award.

Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 8:58 am

Wilson successfully completed the BSc (Hons) Agriculture with Marketing degree at Harper Adams University in 2020. Because of Covid restrictions Wilson did not formally graduate until last month.

During his degree course Wilson won the major Aviagen scholarship.

This included a 12 month placement with the company based in Edinburgh including three months spent with the company in the USA. His placement report was the top poultry report of his course.

Peter Morgan, Chairman of the Poultry Industry Education Trust, presents the annual Poultry Industry Education Trust award, a Times Atlas of the World and inscribed memento to Wilson McLeister from Portglenone. Looking on is Basil Bayne, a Fellow of Harper Adams University and PIET Trustee.

These and other achievements were recognised by the Poultry Industry Education Trust Award of the Times Atlas of the World and a cut glass inscribed momento.

Before entering Harper Adams University in 2016, Wilson gained A Levels in Business Studies, Media Studies and Sports Science at Cambridge House Grammar School, Ballymena.

On leaving Harper Adams in 2020 Wilson rejoined Aviagen in Edinburgh as Grand Parent Production Assistant.

He has recently been appointed Grand Parent Production Manager reporting to fellow Cambridge House and Harper Adams University graduate David Boyd from Broughshane.

