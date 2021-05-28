Wilsons Auctions secures new Bord na Móna contract

Ricky Wilson, Wilsons Auctions, auctioneer at the company's Blackwater site

The contract will see Wilsons Auctions prepare and execute the sale of thousands of surplus to requirement assets and equipment, across a number of auctions, ranging from tractors, excavators, bulldozers, machine attachments and more.

The news comes following the completion of two successful years of auctions Wilsons Auctions managed on behalf of Bord Na Móna.

This also allowed the auction company, which has been in business for 85 years, to demonstrate its ability to overcome the challenges that 2020 brought following the outbreak of Covid-19. Wilsons Auctions’ expert mobile auction team was able to effectively manage two offsite auctions while adapting to a new way of working and adhering to strict government guidelines.

The first auction of the new contract will take place on Saturday 19th June from 10am, with assets being auctioned from Bord Na Mona’s Derrygreenagh site.

Speaking of the news, Wilsons Auctions’ director, Ricky Wilson said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this second contract by Bord Na Mona, having thoroughly enjoyed working with the team at Bord Na Mona over the past two years.

“We are very proud to have been selected to continue this working relationship and look forward to kick-starting this new contract with the upcoming auction on 19th June at Bord Na Mona’s Derrygreenagh site.

“In a year that sees Wilsons Auctions celebrate 85 years in the auction industry, I am very grateful to see the company continue to offer the plant and agricultural services it established itself with all those years ago.

“And following a very challenging year for many companies worldwide, I appreciate the importance of building on our experience, to help us evolve our offering, to ensure we overcome the demands of the current world we live in,” he continued.

Wilsons Auctions is a family-owned business that has grown to become the largest independent auction company in Ireland and the UK.

Established in 1936, it specialises in plant and machinery and agricultural equipment and has 85 years of auctioneering experience in this industry across Ireland and further afield.

With over 3,000 auctions held annually across the group, Wilsons Auctions’ Dublin branch holds over 60 specialist plant and commercial vehicle auctions annually, with commercial vehicle auctions every Thursday and twice monthly plant, machinery, agricultural, HGV and equipment auctions.