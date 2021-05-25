Wilson’s Country notches up success in Scotland

Wilson's Country marketing manager Joanne Weir has confirmed that Scotland is a new and growing market for the company's added-value potato range.

The Co Armagh-based potato business won the UK Supplier Award for Ready Meals and Accompaniments with its ‘You Say Potato’ range of fresh cut chips.

Wilson’s sales and marketing manager Joanne Weir explained:

“The award reflects our growing presence on the GB market with a value-added product range that meets consumers’ growing demand for freshness, taste and convenience options, where potatoes are concerned.”

She added:“The ‘You Say Potato’ range is simply fresh potatoes, pre-prepared for you. We carefully choose the best varieties to give the best results, every time you cook them.

“The award further consolidates our presence on the GB market and will provide the base from which further sales’ growth can be achieved.”

The Scottish Retail Food & Drink Awards celebrate the vast array of quality food and drink products available across all food retailers in Scotland.

Scottish Retail Food and Drink Awards director, Antony Begley, said: “We were delighted to see so many fantastic food and drink producers take part in the awards which have one very simple goal: to get more of the UK’s fantastic food and drink products onto more Scottish retail shelves.”

He added: “The Scottish Retail Food and Drink Awards were created not only to help producers secure listings but to help retailers unearth fantastic products to stock in their stores.

“With interest in locally, regionally and nationally sourced products arguably higher than ever among Scottish retailers and consumers, this is a fantastic time to win a Scottish Retail Food and Drink Award. I would like to congratulate all of the winners on their brilliant achievement.”

‘You Say Potato’ is the convenience brand from Wilson’s Country, offering the great quality and taste people love but without the hassle.

The range comprises freshly cut chips, skinny chips, diced potatoes, peeled potatoes and microwaveable baby potatoes with flavoured butter.

The products are all in handy pouches and are ready to cook. They are available across retailers in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and GB.