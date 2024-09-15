Win a beef and lamb hamper with Meat4Schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​POST primary schools across Northern Ireland could be in with a chance to win a hamper packed full of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb, thanks to the return of the Livestock and Meat Commission’s (LMC) Meat4Schools competition.

Now open for entries, the competition, kindly sponsored by ABP Linden, encourages pupils to get creative in the production of a short one minute video on the entry topic relevant to their key stage.

Commenting LMC head of marketing and communications, Lauren Patterson, said: “Meat4Schools is an annual competition run by LMC which aims to improve access to beef and lamb for use in practical school cookery lessons. These practical lessons help nurture valuable life skills while educating pupils on how quick and easy it is to make nutritious meals from scratch using fresh ingredients.

“At LMC we are passionate about promoting the positive credentials of NIFQA beef and lamb to pupils of all ages. The Meat4Schools competition, which we are pleased to have support from ABP Linden for, encourages pupils to use their theoretical knowledge in a creative way and in doing so brings to life topics relevant to their learning outcomes.

LMC and ABP representatives at Newtownhamilton High School to hand over meat for cooking in the school's home economics classes as part of the Meat4Schools initiative. (Pic: LMC)

“Entries are welcomed from classes, groups or individuals, and can be uploaded to our website food4life.org.uk/meat4schools.”

The Meat4Schools initiative has been welcomed by DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart.

The Westminster Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs representative said: “This is a fantastic ‘field-to-fork’ initiative which aims to give pupils an opportunity to learn more about Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured beef and lamb.

“Students from participating schools can take part by producing and submitting short video clips relevant to their key stage 3, 4 or 5 entry topic which is outlined on the LMC’s education and nutrition website, food4life.org.uk.

“The three winning schools will win hampers, each worth £100, packed full or fresh cuts of beef and lamb. These can be used to create healthy and delicious recipes in their school cookery classes.”

Ms Lockhart added: “There are over 18,000 beef and sheep farmers in Northern Ireland, with the sector providing core employment in rural communities, and contributing over £1.7 billion to the economy annually.

“Local farmers are committed to producing high quality livestock, while adhering to strict animal welfare and sustainable farming practices.

“This competition helps to share the positive message about fully traceable and naturally produced beef and lamb.

“Red meat is very versatile and is an excellent source of protein and essential nutrients for a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.”

Further details are available on the Food4life website. The closing date for entries is 4pm on Friday 18 October.

Entries to the Meat4Schools competition will be reviewed by a panel of judges from LMC. Entries should be submitted via the Food4Life website by 4pm on Friday 18 October. LMC will select a total of three winners. For further details on the competition, its terms and conditions and how to enter please visit www.food4life.org.uk