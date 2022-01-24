Win a bepoke beginners hamper and join the world’s largest wildlife survey!

This coffee break bird watch eco-friendly hamper is the perfect gift for a garden bird lover or a beginner bird watching. The hamper contains a ceramic robin bird feeder, premium sunflower hearts, buggy nibbles, an RSPB Garden birds mug, organic medium roast coffee, and an RSPB Bag for good, made from sustainable jute.

Now is the perfect time to see wildlife from your window as this time year, garden birds are becoming even more active due to the cold weather, and are taking advantage of any food put out for them.

So, keep your eyes wide open, get the kettle on and grab your binoculars as RSPB NI invite you to join in on the charity’s Big Garden Birdwatch this month.

That’s right, registration is now open for the world’s largest garden wildlife survey, and you don’t even have to leave your home to be part of it.

RSPB NI is asking the public of Northern Ireland to spend just one hour watching and recording the birds in their garden, balcony or local park, then send their results to the RSPB.

Over a million people took part in 2021, counting 17 million birds – making it the biggest Birdwatch ever!

By taking part in the Birdwatch, you will be helping to build an annual snapshot of how birdlife is doing across the UK.

So, what are you waiting for? To enter, simply answer the question below and email your answer to [email protected]

QUESTION:

What date will RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch take place this year?

To take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch 2022 and receive your FREE Big Garden Birdwatch guide, which includes a bird identification chart, top tips for your birdwatch, plus advice on how to help you attract wildlife to your garden, text BIRD to 70030 or visit www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch

For more information, please contact Grace White at Jago [email protected] 07803337055

